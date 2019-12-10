Kingman woman is still stalking big game at age 72

Over the past few weeks I have been doing stories on the youth in our community who have been on various hunting trips with friends and family.

Now I’m going to shift gears a little and share with you some stories of folks who are just a little older, but despite their age, just keep on hunting.

Kingman resident Belinda Cook is a 72 years young, and she is the first to admit that she has some physical issues that have slowed her down. But despite these issues, Belinda has not given up on her love of hunting. She shares her outdoor experiences with her husband Jerry.

Belinda and Jerry moved to Arizona 16 years ago. Belinda has had some success drawing Arizona elk tags, having drawn seven tags in the past. Unfortunately she has never able to wrap a tag around a bull’s antlers and put some good-eating meat in the freezer. Belinda said it was something that she really wanted to do.

Even though Belinda has a CHAMP (Challenged Hunter Access Mobility Permit), which allows the lady hunter to shoot from a vehicle that is stopped and off the road in Arizona, she just couldn’t get close enough to a bull in Arizona to close the deal.

Lady Luck smiles

Belinda was fortunate this year when she drew one of the just 10 mule deer tags offered on the Kaibab (Unit 12A) for hunters with CHAMP permits.

The Cooks were on the Kaibab on the third week of September when the season opened and they saw a lot of deer. The hunt went very well, and on the second day of the hunt Belinda was able to take a 3x3 buck that was in velvet at 125 yards with her well-worn .270 Winchester rifle.

An elk opportunity

There still was that goal that Belinda wanted to accomplish. She really wanted to go hunt a bull elk!

The Cook’s had attended a Sportsman’s Expo in Scottsdale earlier this year, when they met an outfitter from Idaho that has a very special hunting operation.

Greg Golightly owns White Peaks Outfitters, and has private ranches in both Utah and Idaho. On one ranch they specialize in bull elk and bison, while on another ranch they have antlerless elk. “The ranch we decided to hunt on in Idaho was over eight square miles and 5,000 acres,” Jerry said.

The plan was to find Belinda a mature bull elk, and if things worked out she might get to try for another animal on her bucket list, a bull bison!

On the first evening in camp, which Jerry and Belinda described as “fabulous,” Belinda spotted a bull that she really wanted to take. “I’m not a trophy hunter,” Belinda said, “But I did want a mature bull!” The bull she had spotted carried a 6X7 rack and was just what she was looking for.

Out on the hunt, her guide Casey Walentine was able to get her close to the bull she wanted, but she had to get set up three different times before a shot opportunity presented itself

This bull was smart, and the other elk around him seemed to be aware that something was amiss. Casey watched as the bull moved in and out of a tree line. He was trying to get Belinda set up for a shot with her trusty .270 rifle.

Finally Belinda had a shot and when she fired the bull just stood there. A second shot and the bull walked into some trees where it expired. “It is amazing how big and tough they are,” Belinda said

Belinda’s bull was indeed a good one. The 6X7 rack scored 322 6/8, but more than that, produced a lot of good eating and nutritious meat.

With her elk hunt done, now the Cooks had to decide if they wanted to try for one of the bull bison that roam on this huge ranch.

Time for a bison

There aren’t a lot of bison on this ranch, just 12 animals and they are managed closely to be compatible with the ranch’s ecosystems and the other animals that call this place home.

Only a limited number of bulls are taken each year.

Belinda and Jerry decided that they would stay and try and get one of the bulls that the guides knew were on the ranch.

“It was amazing how these guys knew about the animals on the ranch,” Jerry said.

The guides located a group of four bulls and a stalk was made. The bulls felt secure and didn’t pay much attention as the hunter and her guide worked their way close to them.

Knowing that a bull can take a lot of hits before expiring, Belinda was told by her guide that if the bull was standing, she needed to fire more shots. It would turn out to be good advice.

“We got to within 100 yards of the bulls, but I had to set up two different times for the shot at my bull,” Belinda said. When she shot, the bull acted as though nothing was wrong. It would take several more well-placed shots before this mighty beast would finally expire. Belinda had taken a 4-5 year old bull that weighed an estimated 1,200 pounds.

Now with a deer, elk and bison down the question was what would the Cooks do with all the meat. “We have two freezers full of meat,“ Jerry said.

The Cooks have shared their bounty with members of their church and have already had a big barbecue for their Sunday school class. “The meat will definitely not go to waste,” Jerry said. “We know a lot of people in Kingman and we are going to share the meat!”