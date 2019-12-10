Obituary | Raymond Benjamin Stryker II
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 6:53 p.m.
Raymond Benjamin Stryker II, 80, of Kingman, Arizona, peacefully passed away Oct. 20, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 6, 1938 in Long Branch, New Jersey, the son of the late Raymond and Etta Stryker. He was the middle child of four siblings. He was married on July 3, 1970 to Jeannie.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; his sons, Raymond Stryker of Pennsylvania and Russell Stryker of Kingman, Arizona; a daughter, Jamia Haggem of Billings, Montana; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Most Read
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- ADOT to make I-40 repairs tonight
- Kingman man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident enters guilty plea
- Kingman woman becomes her own boss with flooring franchise
- More rain could be in store for Kingman
- Golden Valley woman arrested after breath test reportedly returns at .168%
- Andy Devine Avenue ADA project starts Monday
- Golden Valley woman declared deceased after Friday rollover
- Snow problem: County to study road closure policies after storm
- Mohave 911
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Mohave 911
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: