Obituary | Raymond Benjamin Stryker II

Raymond Benjamin Stryker II, 80, of Kingman, Arizona, peacefully passed away Oct. 20, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was born Nov. 6, 1938 in Long Branch, New Jersey, the son of the late Raymond and Etta Stryker. He was the middle child of four siblings. He was married on July 3, 1970 to Jeannie.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannie; his sons, Raymond Stryker of Pennsylvania and Russell Stryker of Kingman, Arizona; a daughter, Jamia Haggem of Billings, Montana; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.