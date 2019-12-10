OFFERS
Paw Pantry’s annual giveaway slated for Saturday, Dec. 14

The Paw Pantry will hold its giveaway of food, warm clothing and more to those in need at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 in the lot behind Preston Investments, next to Stockton Hill Animal Hospital at 4335 Stockton Hill Road. (Courtesy)

The Paw Pantry will hold its giveaway of food, warm clothing and more to those in need at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 in the lot behind Preston Investments, next to Stockton Hill Animal Hospital at 4335 Stockton Hill Road. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: December 10, 2019 6:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Paw Pantry will hold its giveaway of food, warm clothing and more to those in need at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 in the lot behind Preston Investments, next to Stockton Hill Animal Hospital at 4335 Stockton Hill Road.

“What we do once a year is we try to gather as much clothing, housewares, food, pretty much anything that we can put together to help other people here in the community,” Kourtney Hrdlicka-Lettau of the pantry told the Miner in October.

This year, the Paw Pantry has plenty of items available. “I can’t even measure it, our box is so full,” Hrdlicka-Lettau said of the shipping container being utilized for the effort.

Items will be placed on tables during the giveaway, and attendees are free to grab whatever they need.

“Anyone who may have a need for anything, come take what you need because there will be lots to offer,” Hrdlicka-Lettau said.

