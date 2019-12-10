Prep Roundup: Lady Vols notch 4th win of the season
KINGMAN – It is still early in the season, but the Lee Williams High School girls soccer team is proving how far defense can take you. The Lady Vols have allowed just three goals this year and picked up their fourth straight win Monday with a 9-0 decision over Kingman High.
Lee Williams is looking for its first 5-0 start in program history when it hosts Marcos de Niza at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
A victory would also put the Lady Vols in prime position to surpass the most regular season wins in school history, which was set at seven a year ago.
Girls basketball
Academy 35, MALC 19
At Mohave Accelerated, the Lady Tigers won their second game of the year Monday with a 35-19 victory over the Lady Patriots.
Academy travels to Lee Williams at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and then competes Friday in the Sedona Invitational.
AZ College Prep 41, Kingman 36
At Arizona College Prep, the Lady Bulldogs jumped out to a fast start Monday, but couldn’t keep it rolling in a 41-36 loss to the Lady Knights.
Kingman makes the trip Friday to the Sedona Invitational.
Boys basketball
MALC 56, Academy 48
At Mohave Accelerated, the Tigers couldn’t start a win streak Monday as they fell 56-48 to the Patriots.
Academy hosts Lee Williams at 7 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a trip Thursday to Page Holiday Classic.
AZ College Prep 66, Kingman 44
At Arizona College Prep, the Bulldogs suffered their third loss of the season Monday in a 66-44 setback to the Knights.
Kingman travels to Bullhead City Thursday for the Mohave Holiday Shootout.
