Rants and Raves | Dec. 11, 2019
Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a story mention the headline.
Quilters present Red/White/Blue quilt – Wow! Beautiful quilt. Impressive ladies.
Thanks to the lady in Goodwill who let me go ahead because I only had one item.
US Gains 266,000 Jobs, Unemployment Down to 3.5% – Unbelievable! And what a great time for Pelosi to push impeaching the man behind the lowest unemployment rate in the U.S. in 50 years, or ever. Incidentally, ever wonder where Pelosi got her multiple millions? Check it out.
Snow Problem – “Snow Problem” by Agata Popeda was a great story! Would like to see more stories like this about news around the area.
Reagan Column: Impeach! Impeach! Impeach! – I am not a Democrat nor do I favor impeachment of Trump. However, the President told us he would drain the swamp. Betsy DeVos, who has never taught in a classroom, is part of the swamp! As are many others in this “administration.”
GOP Impeachment – The current Trump GOP of 95% old white men will keep Trump in office no matter the proof of wrong-doing. That leaves the 2020 election to decide if we remain a free democracy or become a Trump dictatorship.
Pat Buchanan column: Dems’ diversity is only in the back of the bus – At least the Dems know what diversity is, Buchanan.
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- ADOT to make I-40 repairs tonight
- Kingman man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident enters guilty plea
- Kingman woman becomes her own boss with flooring franchise
- More rain could be in store for Kingman
- Golden Valley woman arrested after breath test reportedly returns at .168%
- Andy Devine Avenue ADA project starts Monday
- Golden Valley woman declared deceased after Friday rollover
- Snow problem: County to study road closure policies after storm
- Mohave 911
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Mohave 911
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: