Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Dec. 10
Weather  42.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | Dec. 11, 2019

Originally Published: December 10, 2019 4:31 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a story mention the headline.

Quilters present Red/White/Blue quilt – Wow! Beautiful quilt. Impressive ladies.

Thanks to the lady in Goodwill who let me go ahead because I only had one item.

US Gains 266,000 Jobs, Unemployment Down to 3.5% – Unbelievable! And what a great time for Pelosi to push impeaching the man behind the lowest unemployment rate in the U.S. in 50 years, or ever. Incidentally, ever wonder where Pelosi got her multiple millions? Check it out.

Snow Problem – “Snow Problem” by Agata Popeda was a great story! Would like to see more stories like this about news around the area.

Reagan Column: Impeach! Impeach! Impeach! – I am not a Democrat nor do I favor impeachment of Trump. However, the President told us he would drain the swamp. Betsy DeVos, who has never taught in a classroom, is part of the swamp! As are many others in this “administration.”

GOP Impeachment – The current Trump GOP of 95% old white men will keep Trump in office no matter the proof of wrong-doing. That leaves the 2020 election to decide if we remain a free democracy or become a Trump dictatorship.

Pat Buchanan column: Dems’ diversity is only in the back of the bus – At least the Dems know what diversity is, Buchanan.

