Scouting for Food Drive nets nearly a ton of food
KINGMAN – Local Boy Scouts collected 1,680 pounds of food and $324 for local food banks during the 31st annual Mohave District Boy Scouts Scouting for Food Drive on Nov. 16, 2019.
The food drive was held at Smith’s Food and Drug with the help of about 50 Scouts and volunteers from Kingman area Troop 401, Pack and Troop 66, Pack and Troop 468 and Pack and Troop 53. They served over 500 volunteer hours combined.
Another 70 scouts and volunteers served an estimated 300 hours while collecting about 4,000 pounds of food in the Bullhead City and Fort Mohave area.
Terry Griffis, Scouting for Food coordinator, thanked “our generous community of Kingman” for helping feed needy families in the area.
