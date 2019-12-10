Sheriff’s Office welcomes new detention officers
KINGMAN – Six new detention officers were sworn in Friday, Dec. 6, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.
Detention officers Cody Smith, Danielle Gonzalez, Isabella Iverson, Dean Curtis, Dimitri Trebiani and Sean Studler were sworn in by Chief Deputy Dean McKie at Friday’s ceremony.
“We are proud to welcome them to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office family,” MCSO wrote in a news release.
Sheriff Doug Schuster is looking for more motivated men and women to join MCSO at the Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. The sheriff’s office is still hiring detention officers, a position that now comes with a higher starting wage.
To apply visit https://www.mohavecounty.us/ContentPage.aspx?id=131&cid=80 or call 928-753-0753 for more information.
Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
