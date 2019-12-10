Sinema staff to hold office hours in Kingman
KINGMAN – Staff of U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) will hold office hours from 2–3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the American Legion, 225 E. Oak. St.
Sinema’s office works with a team of caseworkers trained to help Arizonans, Sinema’s office wrote in a press release.
Caseworkers can assist with issues related to federal agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Social Security and Medicare, and help with small business concerns, student loans, military benefits, IRS and tax issues, and passport and visa inquiries.
To speak with a caseworker call 602-598-7327.
Information provided by the office of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- ADOT to make I-40 repairs tonight
- Kingman man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident enters guilty plea
- Kingman woman becomes her own boss with flooring franchise
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
- More rain could be in store for Kingman
- Andy Devine Avenue ADA project starts Monday
- Golden Valley woman declared deceased after Friday rollover
- Golden Valley woman arrested after breath test reportedly returns at .168%
- Snow problem: County to study road closure policies after storm
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Activist says horses suffer on Havasupai Trail
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Mohave 911
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: