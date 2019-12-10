OFFERS
Sinema staff to hold office hours in Kingman

Staff of U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) will hold mobile office hours from 2–3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the American Legion, 225 E. Oak. St. (Office of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema photo)

Originally Published: December 10, 2019 11 a.m.

KINGMAN – Staff of U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) will hold office hours from 2–3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the American Legion, 225 E. Oak. St.

Sinema’s office works with a team of caseworkers trained to help Arizonans, Sinema’s office wrote in a press release.

Caseworkers can assist with issues related to federal agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Social Security and Medicare, and help with small business concerns, student loans, military benefits, IRS and tax issues, and passport and visa inquiries.

To speak with a caseworker call 602-598-7327.

Information provided by the office of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

