Traffic stop leads to drug charges in Kingman

KINGMAN – A Bullhead City woman was arrested after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies found drugs in her vehicle during a traffic stop on Highway 95 at 4:28 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Kelly Kathleen Caldwell, 59, of Bullhead City, was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession, dangerous drug possession, dangerous drug possession for sale, narcotic drug possession, narcotic drug possession for sale, and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies. She was also arrested on six active arrest warrants.

Caldwell was stopped for outstanding warrants, and a search of the vehicle allegedly revealed 21 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 11 grams of suspected marijuana, 14 Oxycodone pills, three Xanax pills, a scale, plastic baggies and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office