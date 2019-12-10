Waiting for a SIGN: America’s, and Kingman’s, Deaf communities feel forgotten

It is not known how many deaf and hard-of-hearing people live in the U.S. and this fact is telling. There is not enough research and funding, and the education system is not set up to accommodate deafness, say the members of the local Deaf community, the capitol “D” meaning deaf people who use American Sign Language.

For them, “limited access” is the key word in every experience the hearing world takes for granted.

“Everybody should sign a little,” says Brent Lefevre. Then he demonstrates how to sign “Hello” and “How are you” when his wife, Vicki, sits down with her mug. Next to her sits her sister-in-law, Vickie Everett, who at the moment is signing to her husband, David Everett, to bring creamer to the table.

The four agreed to meet with the Miner on Monday morning, Dec. 9, at Beale Street Brews for a cup of coffee and to talk about living without hearing in Kingman. They are accompanied by Jasmine Marin of Mohave Sign Language Interpreting Agency, which provides interpreting services to people all around the county.

Today she will assist Brent with a simple doctor’s appointment, but on other days she is doing things like interpreting during child births, helping Deaf parents deal with one of life’s most important moments, when effective communication is a matter of life and death.

Even though the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act requires businesses, public entities, employers, and medical and legal providers to provide “effective communication,” including qualified American Sign Language interpreters, the law is often ignored, especially in rural areas.

“At the doctor’s office, they offer video remote interpreting,” Lefevre said. “Sometimes it doesn’t work and at other times they have problems setting it up. It can be such a waste of time. Last time I gave up and we started to write in English, back and forth. I was hoping they would keep it simple, without all the big words. But it was confusing. Sometimes they tell me that they don’t provide services at all.”

Most people don’t realize that for many Deaf Americans, English is not their first language. The language they can (and should) pick up is American Sign Language, a separate language with a distinct vocabulary and grammar. Also, acquiring another language (in this case English) is more difficult for Deaf people because they can’t absorb it by speaking or listening.

“Imagine someone expecting you to learn Japanese,” Marin said, describing a common experience of a Deaf person in the education system. “But you would not be allowed to listen to it or speak it.”

This common misunderstanding – not realizing that American Sign Language is not English – lies at the core of the difficulties the education system has providing for the deaf and hard of hearing.

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, about two to three of every 1,000 children in the U.S. are born with a detectable level of hearing loss in one or both ears. They are being educated either through deaf schools, or whatever education is locally available.

Marin said in rural areas people working with deaf children in the school systems are sometimes under-qualified, and not always fluent in ASL. “It is important that parents educate themselves and ask the right questions,” he said.

Without Deaf teachers (those who teach in American Sign Language) and role models, deaf children can’t thrive. Instead of progressing academically, they might be required to learn how to read lips and how to interact in the hearing world.

“I remember when I was 17,” David said. “They put me in a class with 11-year-olds because that was where I was in my math skills. It was embarrassing.”

He said he believes schools are a bit better now.

“When I moved from Utah to Arizona, I met kids younger than me that were so much more advanced,” he said.

Brent is the most educated among all of them, they joke. He is the one whose help they seek to read their business correspondence. But even he prefers a live interpreter in the emergency room or at the courthouse. Only a well-educated interpreter can provide full access to information and help to interpret complex written messages.

“I’m grateful for my mother who taught me how to read and write,” Brent said. “But I’m not grateful for my experience in the deaf school.”

The friends say the U.S. education system failed him, and continues to fail deaf Americans every day. Many companies will not hire deaf and hard-of-hearing people, even if they have a degree. That is a loss, says Brent, who worked as a civil engineer before he retired.

Marin says American Sign Language is as abstract and rich as any other language, enabling users to express complex problems and concepts. Deaf children who are exposed to ASL from birth hit educational milestones at the same pace as their hearing peers.

He says in remote parts of the country, parents settle for cochlear implants and the so-called “oral method” of learning to communicate -- reading lips and so-called Signed English, a variation of English expressed visually. Thus, the local Deaf community members say, young children lack access to actual language and culture that would help them thrive.

Texas and California have better educational solutions, the group agreed. And big cities tend to have better Deaf community advocacy and Deaf clubs to socialize at. In many ways, the Deaf culture is booming as never before, with notable people like Nyle DiMarco from Dancing with the Stars and America’s Next Top Model, who tours the country teaching the importance of ASL literacy.

But in Mohave County, when David starts to sign, he says people stare. It’s frustrating.

How about going to the movies? No open captions are available. Vicki says they offer glasses that are heavy and uncomfortable.

Faced with such obstacles, deaf people often stay home with their video phones and captions on the TV.

“They don’t like to go out anymore,” complained Brent, who tries to attend monthly Deaf socials and other Deaf community meetings in Bullhead City. “They are tired of being told ‘No’ all the time.”

He describes a similar problem that Deaf people have with law enforcement offices, and deaf prisoners being jailed with no means to communicate.

“I don’t think people realize that when a deaf person ends up in jail, often they can spend days without any access to communication. Our jails and prisons don’t even have video phones for them to make calls,” Brent claimed.

Public meetings can also pose a problem. “I would like to attend a Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting. But when I look at the agenda, there’s nothing about the county providing interpreting services,” he said. “Should I just go and sit there without knowing what is going on? How would that make you feel?”

Deaf Americans rarely try to execute their rights. Lawsuits are time-consuming and expensive. Organizations to assist the deaf often lack local chapters.

All they’re asking, they say, is to be able to communicate. Their Christmas wish would be to walk into businesses, health-care settings and government offices, and be promptly offered interpreting services.

Deaf people like to communicate with each other, and with others, says Brent. So when they meet, they chat in sign language for hours on end. About stuff like politics: They have sign names for U.S. presidents; Trump is represented by his hair, Obama by his ears. And about getting ready for Christmas.