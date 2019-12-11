‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ continues Dec. 13-14
KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater will again this weekend present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” with three more showings scheduled between Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14.
The production opened last weekend with shows on Friday and Saturday. The upcoming performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Saturday.
The production will last approximately one hour, making it a fun holiday outing for the entire family, including the little ones, the theater wrote on its website.
“Beauty and the Beast Jr. tells the story of Belle, an adventurous young girl, and the Beast, her hideous captor who is actually a young prince trapped under a spell,” the theater explained on its Facebook page. “In order to break the spell, the Beast must learn to love another and earn Belle’s love in return before time runs out.”
Admission costs $12 for adults and $5 for kids. The shows take place at Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave.
Tickets can be purchased at the door, in person at the ArtHub, 402 E. Beale St.; or online at https://www.bealestreettheater.com/tickets.
Information provided by Beale Street Theater
