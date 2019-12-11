OFFERS
Fallen Heroes Wreath program ceremony set for Dec. 14

A Fallen Heroes Wreath program will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 to honor firefighters who died in the line of duty in Kingman. The ceremony will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, 1301 Stockton Hill Road. (Fallen Heroes Wreath Program Arizona Chapter photo)

mugshot photo
By Casey Jones
Originally Published: December 11, 2019 5 p.m.

A tradition that started in Philadelphia to honor fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters will continue in Kingman for a second year.

Local organizer Kelly Davis will place wreaths on the graves of 11 fallen Kingman firefighters at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Mountain View Cemetery, 1301 Stockton Hill Road.

It’s part of the Fallen Heroes Wreath program, which has expanded to seven states since its inception in 2014 to honor Philadelphia police officers killed in the line of duty.

The Kingman contingent were the victims of the Doxol Explosion on July 5, 1973, in which 11 local firefighters were killed while attempting to cool a burning railroad car containing liquified propane gas. A railroad employee was also killed, and more than 100 other onlookers and first responders were injured.

It was the worst firefighter tragedy ever in the state at the time. Firefighters Memorial Park at 2201 Detroit Ave. honors the victims.

“It’s called ‘Speak their Names,’” Davis said, explaining the solemn ceremony that will be conducted on Saturday.

She said she’ll stop at each grave to read a short biography of the deceased, explaining who they were, how they died and how long they served. Then a wreath will be placed, followed by a moment of silence.

The ceremony is open to the public. Davis said that last year relatives of the fallen firefighters attended, and the Kingman Fire Department brought a fire truck.

Davis said she is eager to honor any other firefighters or law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty and buried in Kingman. If you know of a name to add to the list for inclusion in a future ceremony, contact Davis at 928-303-4650.

