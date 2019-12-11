OFFERS
Gov. Doug Ducey is selling off his huge home in Paradise Valley

The governor is hoping to get $8.75 million for the French farmhouse mansion that sits on a gated 2-plus acre parcel. (Courtesy)

The governor is hoping to get $8.75 million for the French farmhouse mansion that sits on a gated 2-plus acre parcel. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, for the Miner | azcapmedia
Originally Published: December 11, 2019 3:23 p.m.

PHOENIX - But he insists he's not going anywhere - at least not yet.

The governor is hoping to get $8.75 million for the French farmhouse mansion that sits on a gated 2-plus acre parcel. Ducey and his family built the home in 2009, a year before he was elected state treasurer, according to records in the Maricopa County Assessor's Office, on a parcel of land he has purchased four years earlier for $1.82 million.

"We love the house,'' the governor told Capitol Media Services. "We've had over a decade of memories there.''

But it isn't the same for he and Angela.

"With the boys growing up and leaving, it's getting a little quieter,'' he said of sons Joe, Jack and Sam. "So that's a decision we've made.''

More to the point, Ducey, whose second - and final - four-year term as governor is not over until the end of 2022, said he's remaining an Arizonan.

"We're planning on staying right here in Arizona, of course.''

The governor said he has no new home in mind, saying that selling the property and buying a new one is "likely to take some time.''

According to Realtor.com the residence, titled in the name of DAD Properties LLC, is 11,400 square feet, though county assessor records list it as 10,200 square feet. The difference may be a 1,200 square foot guesthouse.

The listing mentioned wide-plank French oak flooring, reclaimed oak beams and trusses on the ceiling, a 19th century French oak door, French and Italian antique light fixtures and a Louis VIII French oak wine cellar.

For golf enthusiasts what it also has is a private golf cart path to the adjacent Paradise Valley Country Club.

And then there are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. So who needs that?

"Well, we'll leave it to whoever's looking for a home,'' Ducey responded.

And what does he think about getting his asking price for a home listed on assessor records as having a full cash value of $4.99 million?

"We'll leave it to the Realtor,'' he said.

Ducey's made his fortune at Cold Stone Creamery. He was chief executive of the chain of franchise mix-in ice cream shops until he and his business partner sold it in 2007.

