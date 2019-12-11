MCC Bursar’s Office wins ACE Award for third consecutive year
KINGMAN – The Business Office at Mohave Community College has won the BankMobile Achieve Campus Efficiency (ACE) Award for the third year in a row.
The award recognizes offices that distributed more than 90% of all refunds during the period of Jan. 1 through Nov. 1 2019, in addition to recognizing that more than 40% of all students completed the refund selection process regardless of financial aid eligibility.
“The Bursar’s Office does the best to achieve campus efficiency according to the criteria set forth by BankMobile,” said Connie Shelley, MCC director of Accounts Receivable. “There are daily, weekly and monthly processes we complete in order to achieve this status so that MCC continues to be an ACE Award recipient.”
The award was received by Shelley, Margi Chatwood and Jonathan Neth. Those three MCC employees join the approximately 100 other offices around the country that received the award.
MCC wrote in its press release that institutions that partner with BankMobile have the highest electronic disbursement rates in higher education, with 86.5% of 6.9 million disbursements processed during this time being delivered electronically by direct deposit into the account of the students’ choosing.
Information provided by Mohave Community College
