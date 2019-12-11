Prep Roundup: Tigers knock off Lee Williams; Lady Vols cruise past Lady Tigers

KINGMAN – One of the greatest feelings in sports is tallying an upset win at home.

The Kingman Academy High School boys basketball team experienced that joy Tuesday with a 46-42 victory over crosstown rival Lee Williams at Betty Rowe Gymnasium.

“I did not think we were going to beat Lee Williams,” said Tigers senior Connor Alleman. “They’re a heck of a team. Kade Juelfs is an animal, the Hooper brothers (Jayden and Josiah) are amazing and (Drew) Cardiff hits all his shots. I don’t know how we beat them.

“All we did is be aggressive and keep going, shot after shot,” Alleman continued. “I didn’t think we played that good of a game. We just hustled and grinded and I’m thankful for all my brothers. It wasn’t me at all, it was all my brothers.”

Alleman was right, as Academy used a team-first mentality to defeat the Vols for the first time since Jan. 25, 2016. None of the current Tigers or Vols were in high school on that date and Academy head coach William McDavid was thrilled for his team.

“Coaching at Kingman Academy, this is my No. 1 win,” he said. “I love that program over at Lee Williams and coach Cain (Atkinson) does an amazing job. So for us to come in and win, it feels wonderful.”

The Tigers have every reason to feel great after leading from start to finish in a game that still managed to keep fans on the edge of their seats. Lee Williams trailed by 10 points with 1:33 remaining in the fourth quarter, but used a 6-2 run to inch within 45-40 with 54 seconds on the scoreboard.

Alleman made sure that’s as close as the Vols would get, sinking a shot at the free-throw line for a 46-40 advantage. Lee Williams scored a last-second basket, but couldn’t complete the comeback.

“Good job to the Academy,” said Vols head coach Cain Atkinson. “I thought they played really hard, they were focused and they were ready to play. I can’t take anything away from the Academy. I thought they did a great job.”

Lee Williams, on the other hand, didn’t find its groove. The Vols couldn’t make a basket from the field and struggled at the charity stripe – finishing 15-of-38, including a 6-for-20 mark in the first half.

But the Tigers had some difficulties of their own as a number of athletes battled foul trouble all game.

“We had three guys with three fouls in the first half,” McDavid said. “That comes from the intensity we play with. We have 12 guys on the bench for a reason. Ryan Hurley did an amazing job for us. Mike Daniel Mayo came in and did a beautiful job for us. He’s an amazing ball handler and a great shooter.”

Hurley and Mayo combined for seven points for Academy, while Alleman led the way with a game-high 13. Logan Stephenson added 11 and Trevin Zach finished with nine.

Juelfs, meanwhile, led Lee Williams with 12 points, followed by Jayden Hooper with 10 and Cardiff with eight.

The Vols are back in action Thursday at the Nackard Holiday Tournament at Flagstaff High School, while Academy travels to Monument Valley High on Thursday for the Page Holiday Classic.

Girls basketball

Lee Williams 42, Academy 25

At LWHS, the Lady Vols notched their second win of the season Tuesday with a 42-25 decision over the Lady Tigers.

Liberty Cronk paced Lee Williams with eight points, followed by Lia Lucero with seven and Hayle Davis with six.

Cynda Campbell led Academy with nine points, while Faith Edwards added six and Emily McCracken chipped in five.

The Lady Vols jumped out to a 24-9 halftime lead and kept their opponent at a distance to pick up the victory.

The Lady Tigers (2-3) open the Sedona Invite at 9 a.m. Friday against Chino Valley, while Lee Williams (2-0) hosts Coconino at 5:30 p.m. Monday.