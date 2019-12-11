OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 11
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Watch: Man allegedly tries to steal wheelchair from Phoenix woman

Police in Phoenix say 26-year-old Austin Shurbutt reportedly pushed a woman out of a light rail car on Nov. 30, forcibly grabbing the wheelchair and causing the victim to fall from her chair during the struggle. (Image from video/Phoenix Police Department)

Police in Phoenix say 26-year-old Austin Shurbutt reportedly pushed a woman out of a light rail car on Nov. 30, forcibly grabbing the wheelchair and causing the victim to fall from her chair during the struggle. (Image from video/Phoenix Police Department)

AP and Miner Staff Report
Originally Published: December 11, 2019 9:20 a.m.

Facebook Video

Man steels wheelchair from woman

This video has no sound.

PHOENIX — Police in Phoenix say they have arrested a man who allegedly tried to steal a wheelchair from a woman while she was riding the light rail last month.

They say 26-year-old Austin Shurbutt reportedly pushed the woman out of a light rail car on Nov. 30.

The victim began to scream for help, but Shurbutt is accused of forcibly grabbing the wheelchair and causing the victim to fall from her chair during the struggle.

Police say Shurbutt then attempted to steal the wheelchair but was stopped by a group of bystanders who heard the victim screaming.

Video footage of the incident shows Shurbutt wearing reindeer slippers during the alleged robbery, which can also be seen as he attempts to flee from bystanders. He was still wearing the reindeer slippers at the time of his arrest.

"Despite his reindeer slippers, this criminal was NOT spreading holiday cheer," police said on Facebook. "He tried to steal a wheelchair right out from under a woman, but hero passengers on the light rail came to her rescue."

Police say Shurbutt has two outstanding warrants and has been booked into jail on suspicion of robbery, attempt to kidnap, assault and a vulnerable adult abuse charge.

It was unclear Sunday if Shurbutt has a lawyer yet.

photo

Police say 26-year-old Austin Shurbutt tried to flee the scene after attempting to steal a woman's wheelchair but was stopped by a group of bystanders who heard the victim screaming. (Image from video/Phoenix Police Department)

Post by phoenixazpolice.

Security Check Required

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Woman steals credit card from store clerk having seizure
Police detain couple for questioning of cash lost at Walmart
Phoenix man tries turning locomotive into a runaway train
Mohave 911 | Oct. 8, 2018
Phoenix woman accused of leaving her 3 kids in car to shop

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News