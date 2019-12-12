‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?

They want to come on to your property and cull your collectibles, scour your storage shed, pick through your yard, and poke through your barn.

But don’t call the sheriff. These antique and collectible hunters pay top dollar for exceptional finds, and almost always leave money behind.

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz – the “American Pickers” of History channel fame – are coming to Arizona.

The pair will be traveling and filming in New Mexico and Arizona in February, searching for, as they call it, “rusty gold.” They buy, or “pick” in their parlance, items for resale or private collections, and tell the history behind their finds.

While the pair often stumble upon hidden gems, many if not most of their stops are by design.

“American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure,” the show wrote in a news release.

And where exactly they go depends on the response to their “casting call,” said Maggie Kissinger, a casting associate with the show.

“Interest in outreach will determine exactly where,” Kissinger explained. “What we’re looking for are large, private collections of antiques and collectibles.”

The show, which first aired in January 2010, came to Arizona three years ago, and passed Kingman by.

Josh Noble, tourism services manager for the City of Kingman, said that’s an oversight that could be remedied this time.

“They’re not just people looking for junk; they’re looking for treasure,” Noble said, later adding “they know there’s some treasures around Kingman.”

He said Kingman’s rich history could also give the city an edge as a location for an episode.

It would be positive exposure and free advertising for the area.

“I can’t see any negatives of having American Pickers film a segment in Kingman,” Noble said.

To be considered for a visit, send your name, phone number, location and a description of your collection – with photos – to americanpickers@cineflix.com, or call 855-OLD-RUST.