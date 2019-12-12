OFFERS
Christmas for a Cause: Lighting display garners attention, donations in Golden Valley

Chris Marie and Butch Meriwether pose by part of their Christmas display, which completely covers their 2.1-acre parcel in Golden Valley.

Chris Marie and Butch Meriwether pose by part of their Christmas display, which completely covers their 2.1-acre parcel in Golden Valley.

mugshot photo
By Casey Jones
Originally Published: December 12, 2019 6:27 p.m.

Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) had 25,000 lights on the property in the holiday movie classic “Christmas Vacation.”

Chris Marie of Golden Valley has Griswold beat by at least 55,000.

“I lost count at 80,000 lights,” she explained, discussing the Christmas wonderland illuminating every inch of her 2.1 acres in Golden Valley.

And that is not all.

Add more than 100 inflatable Christmas figures, and more than 150 other outdoor decorations, to the list. Some of the decorations are sentimental, like the reindeer display handed down from her mother, who sparked her interest in outdoor Christmas decorating decades ago.

Most are purchased at after-Christmas sales, and reflect all the colors of the rainbow, all the animals of the ark, and Santa in many postures, including seated at the wheel of a flying saucer that graces the couples’ roof.

Marie and her pack horse, husband Butch Meriwether, spent the month of November mounting the display. It’s powered by beefed-up electric panels, underground electric conduits, and more than a mile of extension cords.

Chris Marie is the brains of the operation; Meriwether the brawn.

“I do the artistic part, and he is the labor,” Marie laughs.

The work is far from over when the final stake goes into the ground.

“Frosty’s down,” Chris Marie told Meriwether last week, after making the rounds on a gusty evening.

The couple battle high winds that bend and sometimes break the decorations; and pesky cottontail rabbits that chew through electric cords.

At any given time, Meriwether said, there are dozens of pieces undergoing repairs.

There are, of course, the obvious questions. How much does the electric bill go up?

Lighting and inflating the display used to run about $400, but thanks to LED lighting, the cost has dropped to about $100 extra per month, Chris Marie relayed.

And, if one light goes out, do they all go out? Thankfully, no, Chris Marie explained.

And, well, is it worth the trouble?

“Yes,” they said in unison.

People from all over have visited the display, which started big in 2011 and has just kept growing.

A map inside the door of the garage shows stick pins from Maine to California, Alaska and Hawaii marking the home towns of guests.

The visit is free, along with the coffee, cocoa and cookies that Meriwether serves in the garage, clad in a Christmas leisure suit with blinking lights that would have made Clark’s cousin Eddie proud.

“It’s just our way of giving back to the community,” Meriwether said.

And he doesn’t just mean just by providing a Christmas wonderland for all to see.

The ultimate recipients of this largesse is the For the Luv of Paws no-kill animal shelter in Golden Valley, and the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program.

The pair accept bags and cans of dog and cat food, new and unwrapped toys, and cash. And not just a little.

Last year the effort netted 2,610 pounds of dog and cat food, and $2,174 cash for no-kill shelter, plus collars, leashes, toys, treats, cat litter and animal carriers.

“Their donation comes in at a time of year when we start getting low on food, so it helps a lot,” said For the Luv of Paws founder Cherie DaLynn, noting she goes through 40 pounds of dog food and 25-30 pounds of cat food a day. “We couldn’t do it without them.”

Plus, the couple collected 165 toys and $269 for Meriwether’s charity of choice, the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program.

This year, they’re hoping for more. The display will be lit from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2020. The address is 2225 South Dome Road, but Google will steer you wrong. Take Highway 68 west through Golden Valley, turn left on Egar Road, then right on Tapeats Drive.

Chris Marie promises that the display will only get bigger and better. In fact, she’s already got her decoration-shopping itinerary in place for the day after Christmas.

