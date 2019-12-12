Free Pictures with Santa for pets and children, Dec. 17

Bring your children or pet for free Pictures with Santa Claus at Primp My Pet, 217 E. Andy Devine at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17 and at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21.

For more information, contact Melody at 928-753-7389 or jacobsmelody72@yahoo.com.

