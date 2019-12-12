Horoscopes | Dec. 13, 2019

Birthdays: Taylor Swift, 30; Jamie Foxx, 52; Wendie Malick, 69; Christopher Plummer, 90.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep your life simple, your attitude jovial and your relationships amicable. Don’t offer pretenses or trust someone who hasn’t kept his or her word in the past.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do something you’ve never done; it will change the way you live, the people you hang out with or the path you follow. Personal gains, romance and family ties are on the rise.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Go directly to the source and don’t decide until you are sure it’s what you want. Someone will tempt and entice you to get involved in something that will benefit him or her more than you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put the drama aside, and focus on being creative. A positive attitude will encourage others to follow your lead.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t get angry over petty differences. Work with what you have and be fun to be around in order to avoid getting into a senseless spat

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): What you do will make a difference. A change you implement will be well-received if you put some thought into what others want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take care of your responsibilities and live up to your promises. How you handle others will determine what changes take place.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a break, visit someone you enjoy spending time with or do something that makes you happy. Traveling with someone you love is favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let anyone cut you off or distract you from finishing what you set out to do. Holding your own will leave anyone who wants to manipulate you at arm’s length.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Discuss your thoughts and feelings with someone you love. An affirmative plan that encourages more time for living, laughing and loving will lead to a brighter future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do whatever you can to help those less fortunate. The time spent will open your eyes to existing problems and trigger some viable solutions that will help your community and give you the incentive to do more for others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Getting together for a little festive cheer will give you a chance to discuss an idea you have that can help you advance. Creativity and youngsters will inspire you.