OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 12
Weather  60.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KPD offers reward for information regarding drive-by shooting

Originally Published: December 12, 2019 10:13 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and apprehension of the person or persons responsible for a drive-by shooting that occurred Friday, Dec. 6.

At around 12:15 a.m., police responded to the 2300 block of Emerson Avenue regarding a 911 report of someone shooting at a home from a vehicle. The resident reported that a white sedan had driven back and forth in front of the residence, firing one round during each pass for a total of three shots.

Officers arrived but did not locate the suspect vehicle, and KPD reports that investigators found evidence that the gun used may have fired birdshot or something similar. No one was injured, and damage to the home was minimal.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information that could help identify the suspect or suspects contact KPD at 928-753-2191. Mohave Silent Witness can be contacted at 928-753-1234, and tips can be reported online by going to https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/police-department and clicking on “Give a Tip.”

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Reward offered in Hualapai Mountain Road vandalism spree
Kingman Police seeking vehicle burglary suspects
Man dies following assault outside apartment
Kingman police investigating drive-by
Police seek leads on downtown shooting

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News