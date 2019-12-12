OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 12
Weather  42.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

KPD uses grant to buy 2019 Dodge Charger

This photo was taken during the Arizona GOHS DUI Enforcement Kick-Off press conference held at the Arizona State Capitol on Dec. 3. From left, standing in front of the new vehicle, are Cpl. Dan Spivey, Officer. Eric Urquijo, AZ GOHS Director Alberto Gutier and Sgt. David Reif. (Photo courtesy of KPD)

This photo was taken during the Arizona GOHS DUI Enforcement Kick-Off press conference held at the Arizona State Capitol on Dec. 3. From left, standing in front of the new vehicle, are Cpl. Dan Spivey, Officer. Eric Urquijo, AZ GOHS Director Alberto Gutier and Sgt. David Reif. (Photo courtesy of KPD)

Originally Published: December 12, 2019 6:45 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department has used the $38,000 grant it was awarded from The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to purchase a 2019 Dodge Charger.

The vehicle will be used to enhance DUI and impaired driving enforcement, in addition to selective traffic enforcement, KPD wrote in a press release. The grant covered the cost of the vehicle and the installed equipment, and will allow KPD to target impaired, aggressive, speeding and distracted drivers, as well as other various traffic violators.

“In conjunction with the Western AZ DUI Task Force, Kingman police will be out this Christmas holiday season,” the department wrote. “If you choose to drink please don’t drive. Designate a sober driver. Anyone arrested for DUI drugs or DUI alcohol will go to jail and their vehicle will be impounded.”

On top of the above ramifications, KPD notes that the average cost of a DUI offense is close to $10,000 when taking into account fines, court fees, insurance rates and more.

“The penalties for impaired driving in Arizona are severe and include mandatory jail time, thousands of dollars in fines and court fees, suspension of driving license or privilege to drive, vehicle impoundment for 30 days and other expenses,” KPD continued.

Those who choose to drink this holiday season are reminded to use a designated river, taxi or rideshare. If an impaired driver is suspected, law enforcement should be contacted.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Enhanced DUI enforcement set for Labor Day weekend
Kingman police receive $20K for impaired driving enforcement
Kingman Police to be on heightened alert for intoxicated drivers Friday
Kingman Police, task force patrolling for DUIs
Kingman Police Department in full patrol Labor Day weekend

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News