KPD uses grant to buy 2019 Dodge Charger
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department has used the $38,000 grant it was awarded from The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to purchase a 2019 Dodge Charger.
The vehicle will be used to enhance DUI and impaired driving enforcement, in addition to selective traffic enforcement, KPD wrote in a press release. The grant covered the cost of the vehicle and the installed equipment, and will allow KPD to target impaired, aggressive, speeding and distracted drivers, as well as other various traffic violators.
“In conjunction with the Western AZ DUI Task Force, Kingman police will be out this Christmas holiday season,” the department wrote. “If you choose to drink please don’t drive. Designate a sober driver. Anyone arrested for DUI drugs or DUI alcohol will go to jail and their vehicle will be impounded.”
On top of the above ramifications, KPD notes that the average cost of a DUI offense is close to $10,000 when taking into account fines, court fees, insurance rates and more.
“The penalties for impaired driving in Arizona are severe and include mandatory jail time, thousands of dollars in fines and court fees, suspension of driving license or privilege to drive, vehicle impoundment for 30 days and other expenses,” KPD continued.
Those who choose to drink this holiday season are reminded to use a designated river, taxi or rideshare. If an impaired driver is suspected, law enforcement should be contacted.
Information provided by Kingman Police Department
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- Kingman woman becomes her own boss with flooring franchise
- Kingman man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident enters guilty plea
- Mohave 911
- Golden Valley woman arrested after breath test reportedly returns at .168%
- Finders-keepers trial: Amount of cash in suitcase to play key role
- MCSO: assorted drugs located during traffic stop
- Andy Devine Avenue ADA project starts Monday
- Snow problem: County to study road closure policies after storm
- Head of Arizona state troopers got warning for going 90 mph
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: