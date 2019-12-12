KRMC Cancer Center patient appreciation luncheon brings smiles
KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center Cancer Center hosted an appreciation luncheon Friday, Dec. 6 complete with a holiday meal to honor its patients and their families.
In its third year, the appreciation luncheon saw each patient and a guest of their choice enjoy a holiday meal catered by the KRMC cafe.
Nurses, physicians and staff were also in attendance. The event was organized by Diane Cox, chief radiation therapist, and Joe Stevens, oncology patient advocate. Approximately 120 people returned RSVP responses for the event.
“To fill their bellies and see them smile means so much in that moment,” Cox said in a press release.
Volunteers set up and decorated for the luncheon, and Cancer Center staff bought items for drawing baskets using their own money. Attendees also received a drawing ticket at the door, and children from Little Minnows Learning Center provided musical entertainment by singing Christmas carols.
“This can be a really difficult time of year for our patients,” said Brian Brady, the Cancer Center’s interim director. “We wanted to do something that could bring us all together and create some joy this season.”
Information provided by Kingman Regional Medical Center
