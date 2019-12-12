N. Central Street closure starts Thursday, Dec. 12

KINGMAN – N. Central Street between Isador and Southern avenues will be temporarily closed in both directions starting Thursday, Dec. 12 for water line construction. The closure will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, and again on Friday, Dec. 13.

The street will reopen for the weekend, but that portion of N. Central will be closed again Monday, Dec. 16 and Tuesday, Dec. 17. Closures will again take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Detours will be in place using Yavapai Street from Southern Avenue and Isador Avenue from Central Street.

Information provided by the City of Kingman