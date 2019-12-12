N. Central Street closure starts Thursday, Dec. 12
KINGMAN – N. Central Street between Isador and Southern avenues will be temporarily closed in both directions starting Thursday, Dec. 12 for water line construction. The closure will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, and again on Friday, Dec. 13.
The street will reopen for the weekend, but that portion of N. Central will be closed again Monday, Dec. 16 and Tuesday, Dec. 17. Closures will again take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Detours will be in place using Yavapai Street from Southern Avenue and Isador Avenue from Central Street.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- Kingman man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident enters guilty plea
- Kingman woman becomes her own boss with flooring franchise
- Golden Valley woman arrested after breath test reportedly returns at .168%
- ADOT to make I-40 repairs tonight
- More rain could be in store for Kingman
- Mohave 911
- Andy Devine Avenue ADA project starts Monday
- MCSO: assorted drugs located during traffic stop
- Golden Valley woman declared deceased after Friday rollover
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Mohave 911
- Black Bear Diner: ‘Eat, drink and be beary’
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: