Obituary | Billy Joe Henley
Billy Joe Henley, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 1, 2019 with his loving wife of 58 years by his side. He was born Oct. 27, 1936 in Stidham, Oklahoma to Elmer and Mable Henley.
Billy Joe is survived by his wife; Catherine Henley, daughters; Sandra Shimandle and Cynthia Dodds, son; Brian Henley, sisters; Patsy Augustine and Roberta Bishop, brother; Scott Henley, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister; Betty Stimeling.
Billy Joe proudly served his country in the United States Army from Aug. 3, 1954 to April 17, 1957. He retired from the Southern Pacific Railroad as an Equipment Operator and later opened his own company, Desert Appliance. He enjoyed gold mining, rock hunting, fishing and camping, exploring off-road and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Billy Joe was loved dearly and will be missed by all who knew him.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Henley family home located at 2625 N. Stephan Road Kingman, AZ 86401.
Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Henley family at mohavememorial.com.
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- Kingman woman becomes her own boss with flooring franchise
- Kingman man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident enters guilty plea
- Mohave 911
- Golden Valley woman arrested after breath test reportedly returns at .168%
- Finders-keepers trial: Amount of cash in suitcase to play key role
- MCSO: assorted drugs located during traffic stop
- Andy Devine Avenue ADA project starts Monday
- Snow problem: County to study road closure policies after storm
- Head of Arizona state troopers got warning for going 90 mph
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: