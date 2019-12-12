OFFERS
Obituary | Billy Joe Henley

Billy Joe Henley

Billy Joe Henley

Originally Published: December 12, 2019 6:22 p.m.

Billy Joe Henley, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 1, 2019 with his loving wife of 58 years by his side. He was born Oct. 27, 1936 in Stidham, Oklahoma to Elmer and Mable Henley.

Billy Joe is survived by his wife; Catherine Henley, daughters; Sandra Shimandle and Cynthia Dodds, son; Brian Henley, sisters; Patsy Augustine and Roberta Bishop, brother; Scott Henley, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister; Betty Stimeling.

Billy Joe proudly served his country in the United States Army from Aug. 3, 1954 to April 17, 1957. He retired from the Southern Pacific Railroad as an Equipment Operator and later opened his own company, Desert Appliance. He enjoyed gold mining, rock hunting, fishing and camping, exploring off-road and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Billy Joe was loved dearly and will be missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Mohave Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Henley family home located at 2625 N. Stephan Road Kingman, AZ 86401.

Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Henley family at mohavememorial.com.

