Obituary | Leonard Wayne Banks

Leonard Wayne Banks

Originally Published: December 12, 2019 6:19 p.m.

Leonard Wayne Banks, 64, passed away in his sleep at his home in Kingman, Dec. 4, 2019. He was born March 9, 1955 in Ontario, California to Leonard and Jean Banks.

Leonard was known by his nickname, Mickey, by family and friends. He grew up and attended school in the Inland Empire in Chino and Montclair, California, graduating from Chino High School. He worked most of his life in the dairy industry, driving for several local trucking companies, picking up milk from local dairies and transporting to California creameries. He met his current wife, Barbara, at a family gathering, they were married 16 years. With Leonard’s four children and Barbara’s three, they created another “Brandy Bunch.” Leonard loved boating, camping and quad riding with the children and grandchildren.

Leonard is preceded in death by both of his parents; Leonard and Jean Banks and brother; Paul Banks. Leonard is survived by his wife, sisters; Linda Greenfield, Joyce (Mike) Tyrell and Lana Staton, brothers; Donny (Lori) Banks and John Nemeth and children; Kimberly Jacobs, Michael (Raquel) Banks, Michelle (Daryl) Duty and Nicholas (Vanessa) Banks and stepsons; Jerry (Shauna) Wright, Tom Wright and James (Becky) Wright. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life in honor of Leonard will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Life Church located at 419 Harrison St., Kingman.

