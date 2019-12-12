Obituary | Tommy E. Hafley
Tommy E. Hafley, 60, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at his home.
He was born Dec. 5, 1958 in Kingman, Arizona to Tommy T. and Lenore H. Neal Hafley.
He and Veda Stage were married Sept. 16, 1995 at Vanduser, Missouri.
Survivors include his wife; Veda Hafley of Cape Girardeau; parents; Tommy T. and Lenore H. Hafley, three sons; Lucanus Hafley of Tuscon, Arizona, Zachary Nelsen of Apache Junction, Arizona and Thomas Nelsen of Globe, Arizona, two brothers; Leonard Hafley and Ty J. Hafley; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother; Casey Hafley.
Memorial service will be held at a later date.
