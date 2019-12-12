OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 12
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Soccer: Lady Vols beat Marcos de Niza for 5-0 start

Lee Williams sophomore Mackenzie Cathey, center, notched four goals Wednesday as the Lady Vols rolled to a 13-0 victory over Marcos de Niza. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

Lee Williams sophomore Mackenzie Cathey, center, notched four goals Wednesday as the Lady Vols rolled to a 13-0 victory over Marcos de Niza. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: December 12, 2019 8:23 a.m.

KINGMAN – When the offense is clicking, there isn’t much an opponent can do to stop it.

The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team proved that Wednesday with a 13-0 win over Marcos de Niza in 60 minutes due to the mercy rule.

“I couldn’t be happier,” said Lady Vols head coach Chris Selby “The girls can pass very well – that’s what we focus on. And we focus on team chemistry, team passing and every game they’re getting better and better. They can pass circles around people. They have goals they want to meet and we’re on our way.”

Photo Gallery

Girls soccer: Lee Williams vs. Marcos de Niza - Dec. 11, 2019

Lee Williams matched a previous match-high 13 goals set last November against Kingman in a 13-2 win. This time the Lady Vols held their opponent scoreless and unleashed an offensive onslaught, led by Mackenzie Cathey’s four goals.

Natalie Sanchez tallied three scores, while Kendra Pease added two and Alex Bensel, Adriana Leon, Alysiana Martin and Maritza Saucedo each notched one.

Bensel and Martin, both sophomores, scored their first varsity goal and Selby said the team is starting to find its groove before the tougher part of the schedule.

“We’re running on all cylinders right now,” he said. “Playing a little bit easier teams has allowed us to get our chemistry and everything together. We’re focused on playing the harder teams.”

Lee Williams proved that with an 8-0 halftime advantage that forced a 20-minute second half. And with the victory, the Lady Vols (5-0) are just three wins away from setting a new record for wins in a season.

But there will be a small break from regular-season matches as Lee Williams competes in the Mohave County Tournament from Thursday through Saturday at Kingman and Lee Williams high schools.

Bragging rights are on the line, but tourney wins don’t determine whether a squad makes the postseason.

“We’re completely 100 percent focused on our season,” Selby said. “We want to make the playoffs and try to get to state.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Roundup: Bulldogs take down River Valley
Prep Soccer: Lady Vols show progress in setback to Flagstaff
Prep Soccer: Lady Vols set school records in win over Kingman High
Prep Soccer: Lady Vols hungry for more this season
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols take 2nd at Mohave County Tournament

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News