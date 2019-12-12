Prep Soccer: Lady Vols beat Marcos de Niza for 5-0 start

KINGMAN – When the offense is clicking, there isn’t much an opponent can do to stop it.

The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team proved that Wednesday with a 13-0 win over Marcos de Niza in 60 minutes due to the mercy rule.

“I couldn’t be happier,” said Lady Vols head coach Chris Selby “The girls can pass very well – that’s what we focus on. And we focus on team chemistry, team passing and every game they’re getting better and better. They can pass circles around people. They have goals they want to meet and we’re on our way.”

Lee Williams matched a previous match-high 13 goals set last November against Kingman in a 13-2 win. This time the Lady Vols held their opponent scoreless and unleashed an offensive onslaught, led by Mackenzie Cathey’s four goals.

Natalie Sanchez tallied three scores, while Kendra Pease added two and Alex Bensel, Adriana Leon, Alysiana Martin and Maritza Saucedo each notched one.

Bensel and Martin, both sophomores, scored their first varsity goal and Selby said the team is starting to find its groove before the tougher part of the schedule.

“We’re running on all cylinders right now,” he said. “Playing a little bit easier teams has allowed us to get our chemistry and everything together. We’re focused on playing the harder teams.”

Lee Williams proved that with an 8-0 halftime advantage that forced a 20-minute second half. And with the victory, the Lady Vols (5-0) are just three wins away from setting a new record for wins in a season.

But there will be a small break from regular-season matches as Lee Williams competes in the Mohave County Tournament from Thursday through Saturday at Kingman and Lee Williams high schools.

Bragging rights are on the line, but tourney wins don’t determine whether a squad makes the postseason.

“We’re completely 100 percent focused on our season,” Selby said. “We want to make the playoffs and try to get to state.”