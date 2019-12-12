Prep wrestling: Lee Williams wrestlers steal the show

KINGMAN – It was supposed to be the Kingman High School wrestling team’s opportunity to shine Wednesday, but Lee Williams and Prescott stole the show with a combined five wins during a four-team dual meet at KHS.

The Vols finished with a 2-1 mark, their lone blemish a 48-31 loss to Prescott, which finished a perfect 3-0.

“Prescott is definitely beatable,” said Lee Williams senior Jimmy Wayman. “They’re pretty good overall. We just have some small things to work on and we can be at that level and better.”

Wayman knows firsthand the Badgers can be beat after the senior tallied a 13-1 victory over his opponent, while teammates Zach Allen and Zack Dixon also beat their Prescott adversaries.

The trio were the lone Vols to finish 3-0 individually and Allen had a small advantage as he wrestled his Prescott opponent last season.

“I pinned him last year, so I knew what he was going to try to do,” Allen said. “I just calmed myself down, went through what I was going to do and did my job.”

Allen made quick work with a pin at the 2:57 mark of the second round, but Lee Williams fell short in the overall match.

That doesn’t mean the Vols aren’t taking strides in the right direction.



“These kids are fighting, they’re learning and they want to get better every single week,” said Lee Williams head coach Dan Ondrejka. “It means a lot to us as coaches that they’re doing it and it means a lot to them. It shows how much heart they have, how much they’re fighting, how much they want to get better and how much they’re buying into the program.”

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs didn’t fare as well, losing to Blue Ridge, Lee Williams and Prescott. Kingman’s closest dual of the afternoon was a 48-30 setback to Blue Ridge, but the Bulldogs aren’t letting Wednesday’s results determine the future.

“We’re on the right track as long as we keep going out there with our head in the game,” Kingman’s Ethan Munson said. “And don’t let yourself get in your head mentally and all that. We just have to keep going hard at practice and go even harder in the real matches.”

Munson couldn’t wrestle all three of his matches due to an injury, but won his first bout to improve to 2-1 this season.

Teammate Christian Steward also has a winning record and is happy with where he’s at early in the season.

“I think it’s going well,” Steward said. “I have to push myself harder through every single practice, get myself better and try to hone my skills a little more. So I don’t have to come out on the mat and lose. I’m coming out here to win, that’s the only reason I’m here.”

Kingman is back on the mats at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 when it hosts Chino Valley, Mohave and River Valley, while Lee Williams travels to the Big Red Invitational at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13.