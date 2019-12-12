OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 12
Weather  60.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep wrestling: Vols steal the show, while Bulldogs focus on improvement

Lee Williams senior Jimmy Wayman throws his Prescott opponent to the mat Wednesday during a dual match at Kingman High School. Wayman tallied a 13-1 victory on his way to a perfect 3-0 day. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

Lee Williams senior Jimmy Wayman throws his Prescott opponent to the mat Wednesday during a dual match at Kingman High School. Wayman tallied a 13-1 victory on his way to a perfect 3-0 day. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: December 12, 2019 8:20 a.m.

KINGMAN – It was supposed to be the Kingman High School wrestling team’s opportunity to shine Wednesday, but Lee Williams and Prescott stole the show with a combined five wins during a four-team dual meet at KHS.

The Vols finished with a 2-1 mark, their lone blemish a 48-31 loss to Prescott, which finished a perfect 3-0.

“Prescott is definitely beatable,” said Lee Williams senior Jimmy Wayman. “They’re pretty good overall. We just have some small things to work on and we can be at that level and better.”

Wayman knows firsthand the Badgers can be beat after the senior tallied a 13-1 victory over his opponent, while teammates Zach Allen and Zack Dixon also beat their Prescott adversaries.

The trio were the lone Vols to finish 3-0 individually and Allen had a small advantage as he wrestled his Prescott opponent last season.

“I pinned him last year, so I knew what he was going to try to do,” Allen said. “I just calmed myself down, went through what I was going to do and did my job.”

Allen made quick work with a pin at the 2:57 mark of the second round, but Lee Williams fell short in the overall match.

That doesn’t mean the Vols aren’t taking strides in the right direction.

“These kids are fighting, they’re learning and they want to get better every single week,” said Lee Williams head coach Dan Ondrejka. “It means a lot to us as coaches that they’re doing it and it means a lot to them. It shows how much heart they have, how much they’re fighting, how much they want to get better and how much they’re buying into the program.”

Photo Gallery

Kingman High Wrestling Dual Meet - Dec. 11, 2019

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs didn’t fare as well, losing to Blue Ridge, Lee Williams and Prescott. Kingman’s closest dual of the afternoon was a 48-30 setback to Blue Ridge, but the Bulldogs aren’t letting Wednesday’s results determine the future.

“We’re on the right track as long as we keep going out there with our head in the game,” Kingman’s Ethan Munson said. “And don’t let yourself get in your head mentally and all that. We just have to keep going hard at practice and go even harder in the real matches.”

Munson couldn’t wrestle all three of his matches due to an injury, but won his first bout to improve to 2-1 this season.

Teammate Christian Steward also has a winning record and is happy with where he’s at early in the season.

“I think it’s going well,” Steward said. “I have to push myself harder through every single practice, get myself better and try to hone my skills a little more. So I don’t have to come out on the mat and lose. I’m coming out here to win, that’s the only reason I’m here.”

Kingman is back on the mats at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 when it hosts Chino Valley, Mohave and River Valley, while Lee Williams travels to the Big Red Invitational at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Wrestling: Mazon, Wayman brothers bond on the mat
Prep Wrestling: Vols get dual victory over crosstown rival Bulldogs
Lee Williams' Verville last of the local unbeatens at state
Prep Wrestling: Wayman leads Vols at Joe City Tourney
Prep Wrestling: Lee Williams opens 2017-18 season with home meet

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News