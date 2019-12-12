White Cliffs’ Holiday Boutique set for Saturday, Dec. 14
KINGMAN – White Cliffs Senior Living will hold its Mingle Jingle Holiday Boutique from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3600 Peterson Road.
The boutique will feature one-stop shopping for “everyone on your shopping list,” White Cliffs wrote on its Facebook page.
The list of participants for this year’s boutique is substantial, according to a news release.
The vendors for this year’s boutique include Hulda’s Crafts, Scentsy, Mary Kay, CBD Oils, Queen Bee, J&R Pearls and More, Avon, Herbs & More Discount Health Foods, BonWorth, Paparazzi, Old West Soap Company and Fronnie J – Handcrafted Earrings.
Also scheduled to be present at the holiday event are Stand Grounded, CBD Oil and Salve, Suzie Que Designs, Steve’s Cross Saw Art, Starbucks, Gone West Wood Crafts & More, ZipNada, and Snip and Tuck.
The list concludes with Color Street – Nail Strips, Patches & More, Tupperware, Mountain Goat Enterprises, Kustom Wood Creations, DoTerra Oils & Jewelry and Heaven’s Scent Florist.
There will also be a collection of art items including terra cotta pots.
In addition to the vendor booths, there will be drawings and a visit from Santa, so attendees are advised to bring their children for a visit and photographs.
Canned goods will be collected for the Kingman Area Food Bank.
Information provided by White Cliffs Senior Living
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- Kingman woman becomes her own boss with flooring franchise
- Kingman man charged with leaving scene of fatal accident enters guilty plea
- Mohave 911
- Golden Valley woman arrested after breath test reportedly returns at .168%
- Finders-keepers trial: Amount of cash in suitcase to play key role
- MCSO: assorted drugs located during traffic stop
- Andy Devine Avenue ADA project starts Monday
- Snow problem: County to study road closure policies after storm
- Head of Arizona state troopers got warning for going 90 mph
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
- Free tickets: ‘Star Wars’ bought and paid for by Scott Preston
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: