Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Dec. 12
Weather  42.0° weather icon
White Cliffs’ Holiday Boutique set for Saturday, Dec. 14

The Mingle Jingle Holiday Boutique will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at White Cliffs Senior Living, 3600 Peterson Road in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

The Mingle Jingle Holiday Boutique will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at White Cliffs Senior Living, 3600 Peterson Road in Kingman. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 12, 2019 6:45 p.m.

KINGMAN – White Cliffs Senior Living will hold its Mingle Jingle Holiday Boutique from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3600 Peterson Road.

The boutique will feature one-stop shopping for “everyone on your shopping list,” White Cliffs wrote on its Facebook page.

The list of participants for this year’s boutique is substantial, according to a news release.

The vendors for this year’s boutique include Hulda’s Crafts, Scentsy, Mary Kay, CBD Oils, Queen Bee, J&R Pearls and More, Avon, Herbs & More Discount Health Foods, BonWorth, Paparazzi, Old West Soap Company and Fronnie J – Handcrafted Earrings.

Also scheduled to be present at the holiday event are Stand Grounded, CBD Oil and Salve, Suzie Que Designs, Steve’s Cross Saw Art, Starbucks, Gone West Wood Crafts & More, ZipNada, and Snip and Tuck.

The list concludes with Color Street – Nail Strips, Patches & More, Tupperware, Mountain Goat Enterprises, Kustom Wood Creations, DoTerra Oils & Jewelry and Heaven’s Scent Florist.

There will also be a collection of art items including terra cotta pots.

In addition to the vendor booths, there will be drawings and a visit from Santa, so attendees are advised to bring their children for a visit and photographs.

Canned goods will be collected for the Kingman Area Food Bank.

Information provided by White Cliffs Senior Living

