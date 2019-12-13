Guilty verdict delivered in cash-filled suitcase trial
KINGMAN – Jeremiah Grant Peacey, 40 of Kingman, charged with theft in connection with a report of a cash-filled suitcase at Walmart gone missing, was found guilty by a jury Wednesday, Dec. 11.
A woman staying in Valle Vista reported leaving the cash-filled suitcase, which she said contained about $170,000, at Walmart in Kingman on June 5, 2018. The prosecution said she took the suitcase into the store and left it on the bottom of a shopping cart, not realizing that she’d forgotten it until she returned home.
Kingman Police Department detectives located Peacey June 12 after identifying him as the male subject seen in surveillance photos from Walmart.
The jury handed down a guilty verdict for the theft charge, according to court documents. However, it did not find that the property had a value of $170,000. Rather, the jury found that the property had a value of at least $25,000 but less than $100,000.
Peacey’s judgement and sentencing has been set for 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
