OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Dec. 13
Weather  57.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Guilty verdict delivered in cash-filled suitcase trial

Jeremiah Grant Peacey was found guilty of theft this week upon conclusion of his trial. (MCSO photo)

Jeremiah Grant Peacey was found guilty of theft this week upon conclusion of his trial. (MCSO photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: December 13, 2019 2:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Jeremiah Grant Peacey, 40 of Kingman, charged with theft in connection with a report of a cash-filled suitcase at Walmart gone missing, was found guilty by a jury Wednesday, Dec. 11.

A woman staying in Valle Vista reported leaving the cash-filled suitcase, which she said contained about $170,000, at Walmart in Kingman on June 5, 2018. The prosecution said she took the suitcase into the store and left it on the bottom of a shopping cart, not realizing that she’d forgotten it until she returned home.

Kingman Police Department detectives located Peacey June 12 after identifying him as the male subject seen in surveillance photos from Walmart.

The jury handed down a guilty verdict for the theft charge, according to court documents. However, it did not find that the property had a value of $170,000. Rather, the jury found that the property had a value of at least $25,000 but less than $100,000.

Peacey’s judgement and sentencing has been set for 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Jeremiah Grant Peacey declines plea offers
Golden Valley woman sentenced in cash-filled suitcase caper
Man charged in $170,000 suitcase caper taken into custody
Man arrested in $170,000 Walmart case appears in court
Investigation continues into alleged cash-filled suitcase theft

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News