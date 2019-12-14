Board of Supervisors to receive icy roads report

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet for the final time this year at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16 at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The Nov. 27-30 winter storm event will be discussed in the context of the Public Works Department’s planning and operation for snow and ice control, as well as road-status communication with the public during storms.

Mohave County Public Works Department prepared a detailed report “on the extensive preparation and diligent response, through the Road Division actively operating equipment for road-surface treatment and snow and ice control, and Traffic Control Division operating electronic message boards. on Hualapai Mountain Road and DW Ranch Road.

“Public Works actively coordinated with Emergency Management, and in turn public safety agencies, through the storm event,” according to the report. “The Public Works Director remained in Kingman through the holiday to ensure efficient coordination and communication on conditions and response during the event duration.”

The board is also expected to approve a letter to the Arizona Department of Water Resources opposing the proposed transfer of 2,083 acre-feet of Arizona’s fourth-priority Colorado River water entitlement from GSC Farm, LLC, to the town of Queen Creek in central Arizona, and to authorize Supervisor Gary Watson of District 1 to execute the letter on behalf of the county.

The supervisors are expected to accept a donation of $1,000 from My Heating and Cooling Company Greenway for the Mohave County Senior Nutrition Program.

The board is also expected to approve a State of Arizona Department of Housing contract which provides $153,389 for housing for persons with AIDS for the period of Oct. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2021.