Sun, Dec. 15
Weather  47.0° weather icon
Column | Impeachments ‘R’ Us

Michael Reagan

Michael Reagan

Originally Published: December 14, 2019 8:47 p.m.

Forget the phony solemnity about the Constitution and the rule of law.

Forget the malarkey about the president committing high crimes and misdemeanors.

We all know the real reasons Democrats are hell-bent on impeaching Donald Trump.

It’s because they hate him beyond reason and because they still believe their own hoax that he stole the presidency from Hillary Clinton.

But Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler and the Democrats in the House are going to be very sorry someday for lowering the bar for impeaching a president to almost nothing.

Blinded for three years by Trump Derangement Syndrome, slobbered over and cheered on by the liberal media, thinking only in the political short-term, House Democrats have seriously hurt the country.

From now on, because of Pelosi and her motley crew, every future president will face the constant risk of being impeached for their executive decisions by a congressional body controlled by a different political party.

That means the next time a Barack Obama launches a foolish secret experiment like “Fast and Furious” that puts guns into the hands of Mexican drug cartels and then refuses to give Congress whatever information it demands, Republicans in the House could file an article of impeachment against him.

Likewise, the next time a president decides to please Russia by pulling U.S. anti-missile defense systems out of Poland and Czechoslovakia, as Obama did, Republicans could claim it’s a threat to national security that’s worthy of impeachment.

It’s been clear for a while that Pelosi and the Democrats have totally lost their minds over impeaching Trump.

They’ve known from the get-go that two-thirds of the Republican Senate will never vote to remove Trump, yet they have continued to pursue their impossible dream.

But let’s get real.

Even if by some miracle Trump is removed by the Senate, who do they think is going to replace him? Hillary Clinton?

House Democrats don’t seem to have thought very hard about how lowering the bar on impeachment might someday backfire on themselves.

They are fixated on damaging Trump’s chances for 2020 with whatever fake personal or weak constitutional crime they can invent – quid pro quo, bribery, cheating at golf, whatever.

If it takes Democrats two months of laughably unfair impeachment hearings and gridlock in Congress, so what?

If it takes lionizing a bunch of whining state department bureaucrats who disagreed with Trump’s Ukraine policies, so what?

If it takes making excuses for the shocking behavior of a rogue FBI, so what?

This week the Democrats and their Trump-hating allies in the liberal media fully betrayed what unprincipled hypocrites they are.

They showed they don’t give a hoot about the over-reach of a powerful government intelligence agency as long as the targets of its illegal surveillance and spying are Trump or his administration.

They Dems hardly blinked at the long list of lies, dirty tricks and abuses of power that Inspector General Michael Horowitz said the FBI’s bosses, agents and lawyers used to get federal judges to approve four surveillance warrants and ruin an innocent Trump supporter’s life, finances and reputation.

The FBI has been caught red-handed spying on Americans, entrapping innocent people and lying about evidence – and many more FBI wrongdoings will be exposed.

This whole impeachment process has been very sad for America. The whole world is laughing at us for wasting so much time on it when there’s much work to be done.

Unfortunately, thanks to Democrats’ new low-low standards for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power by a president, we might soon be holding impeachment hearings year-round.

