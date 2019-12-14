Healthy Holidays and Healthy Holiday Gatherings

Holiday gatherings can challenge your efforts to lose weight, especially when you’re celebrating with many good friends.

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Research shows that people tend to eat more when there are more people dining together. They found that people consumed portions that were 44% larger than portions they consumed when eating alone. The portions also contained more calories. Some people consumed 76% more calories when they ate with seven or more people. Researchers feel that people spend more time at the table when they enjoy the company they are with.

Holiday traditions usually include high-calorie foods loaded with fat and/or sugar. There are several ways you can avoid overeating at gatherings.

– Don’t skip meals because you plan on eating to excess at a dinner party. Consuming healthy meals and snacks during the day can help control your appetite. The hungrier you are, the more likely you will give in and overeat.

– If you’re hosting a sit-down dinner party, encourage your guests to enjoy socializing in a more comfortable room while you clear the table.

– If you’re a guest at a sit-down dinner, eat slowly and avoid seconds.

– If the party has a buffet table, use smaller plates and watch your portion sizes. Try to fill your plate with healthy items first, so you have little room for high-calorie items. Then avoid the buffet table the rest of the evening.

– Eat vegetables first. Start off filling your plate with vegetables. Eat fresh vegetables and dip, or vegetable side dishes first so you can obtain vitamins and minerals, and help curb your appetite.



– Include potatoes in your meal. If you make mashed potatoes, leave the skin on, use skim milk or evaporated skim milk, and season with fresh herbs. A sweet alternative would be to eat sweet potatoes, which are a good source of vitamin A, C, B6, folate and fiber.



– Make sweets with non-calorie sweeteners, less fat, and/or low-fat ingredients.

– Give yourself at least 20 minutes after you’ve eaten to consider dessert, so that your brain receives the message that you’re full, and you can pass it up.

– Spend the rest of your evening enjoying the company you are with by visiting. Don’t snack after you’ve eaten.

– Think of holiday gatherings as a time to focus on friends and family.



Don’t worry about being a failure at weight loss. Focus on what and how much you should be eating. Fill up on the most nutritious choices and enjoy the company you’re with.

Taking a positive approach to the holidays can help you stay healthy and on track with your Diet Center or other weight-loss program.



Thank you for reading Diet Center’s nutrition tip of the week. If you’ve been struggling with weight loss, there’s no need to wait. Diet Center is here to help. Call 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave #1 in Kingman.