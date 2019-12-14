OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Dec. 15
Weather  47.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes | Dec. 15, 2019

Originally Published: December 14, 2019 8:58 p.m.

Birthdays: Michelle Dockery, 38; Adam Brody, 40; Julie Taymor, 67; Don Johnson, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen to what’s being said or offered, and prepare to counter. Personal joint funds and ventures will lead to a lifestyle change.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Call upon someone you trust to offer insight into any potential ramifications you might face. Don’t let emotions stand between you and your success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Getting into the festive mood should include preparing for upcoming events. Share your feelings and your intentions, and you will find out where you stand.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for an opportunity to use your creative skills to please the ones you love. Making something everyone can enjoy will lead to compliments.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Attend events that tie tradition, faith and family together. Choose peace and love over discord and indulgence.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Giving back to your community will be insightful and make you grateful for what you have. Personal gains, romance and unexpected options look promising.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to allow emotions to intervene or people who are looking for an excuse to blame you. Handle matters with grace and dignity, and you will come out on top.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider what matters most to you, and follow the path that will take you there. A steady pace forward, honesty and spending time with someone you love will bring the results you are trying to achieve.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): How you conduct yourself will make a difference to the people you deal with daily. A change should happen for the right reason, not due to emotional differences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your differences aside with a loved one, and work jointly to prepare for an upcoming event. A kind gesture or romantic plans can change a stressful day into a memorable one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of your health and well-being. Once you mull over what you’ve got, you will realize how lucky you are.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An unusual turn of events will put you in a good position. Get out and enjoy what life has to offer with the people you love most.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscopes | August 19, 2018
Horoscopes | December 21, 2018
Horoscopes | Nov. 6, 2019
Horoscopes for Oct. 23, 2016
Horoscopes | December 20, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News