Horoscopes | Dec. 15, 2019
Birthdays: Michelle Dockery, 38; Adam Brody, 40; Julie Taymor, 67; Don Johnson, 70.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen to what’s being said or offered, and prepare to counter. Personal joint funds and ventures will lead to a lifestyle change.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Call upon someone you trust to offer insight into any potential ramifications you might face. Don’t let emotions stand between you and your success.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Getting into the festive mood should include preparing for upcoming events. Share your feelings and your intentions, and you will find out where you stand.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for an opportunity to use your creative skills to please the ones you love. Making something everyone can enjoy will lead to compliments.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Attend events that tie tradition, faith and family together. Choose peace and love over discord and indulgence.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Giving back to your community will be insightful and make you grateful for what you have. Personal gains, romance and unexpected options look promising.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to allow emotions to intervene or people who are looking for an excuse to blame you. Handle matters with grace and dignity, and you will come out on top.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider what matters most to you, and follow the path that will take you there. A steady pace forward, honesty and spending time with someone you love will bring the results you are trying to achieve.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): How you conduct yourself will make a difference to the people you deal with daily. A change should happen for the right reason, not due to emotional differences.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put your differences aside with a loved one, and work jointly to prepare for an upcoming event. A kind gesture or romantic plans can change a stressful day into a memorable one.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of your health and well-being. Once you mull over what you’ve got, you will realize how lucky you are.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An unusual turn of events will put you in a good position. Get out and enjoy what life has to offer with the people you love most.
