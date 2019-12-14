OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Dec. 15
Weather  47.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Photo | Young Marines

Two members of the Kingman Young Marines organization, from left Sgt. Carisa Carroll and PFC Jenny Buck, assist at the Lee Williams Toys for Tots Give Back Day on Saturday, Dec. 7. (Courtesy photo)

Two members of the Kingman Young Marines organization, from left Sgt. Carisa Carroll and PFC Jenny Buck, assist at the Lee Williams Toys for Tots Give Back Day on Saturday, Dec. 7. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: December 14, 2019 8:42 p.m.

Two members of the Kingman Young Marines organization, from left Sgt. Carisa Carroll and PFC Jenny Buck, assist at the Lee Williams Toys for Tots Give Back Day on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The Young Marines helped collect toys that were donated by the public and various student organizations, and also handed our anti-vaping literature and drug awareness literature to participants.

Toys for Tots will be distributing toys between now and Christmas.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kingman Young Marines Receive two awards
Program looks to provide more Toys for Tots this year
Kingman Photo: Gathering Toys
Letter of Thanks | From Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots in full swing in Kingman

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News