Kingman Photo | Young Marines
Originally Published: December 14, 2019 8:42 p.m.
Two members of the Kingman Young Marines organization, from left Sgt. Carisa Carroll and PFC Jenny Buck, assist at the Lee Williams Toys for Tots Give Back Day on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The Young Marines helped collect toys that were donated by the public and various student organizations, and also handed our anti-vaping literature and drug awareness literature to participants.
Toys for Tots will be distributing toys between now and Christmas.
Most Read
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Obituary
- Mohave 911
- Pistachio trees love it in Kingman, but protecting aquifer is a concern
- Finders-keepers trial: Amount of cash in suitcase to play key role
- MCSO: assorted drugs located during traffic stop
- Andy Devine Avenue ADA project starts Monday
- Golden Valley woman arrested after breath test reportedly returns at .168%
- 2019 Parade of Lights winners announced
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: