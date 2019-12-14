OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Dec. 14
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman seeks community’s participation in quality of life survey

To participate in the survey, visit https://www.cityofkingman.gov/, or go to https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5338455/NCS-Kingman-AZ-2019-NONSCI to be directed to the survey itself. (Photo courtesy of the City of Kingman)

To participate in the survey, visit https://www.cityofkingman.gov/, or go to https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5338455/NCS-Kingman-AZ-2019-NONSCI to be directed to the survey itself. (Photo courtesy of the City of Kingman)

Originally Published: December 14, 2019 6 a.m.

KINGMAN – A quality of life survey is being conducted by the City of Kingman, and residents are encouraged to complete an online survey to go along with the 1,700 forms that were mailed to Kingmanites.

“We’re very excited to be conducting this survey, for only the second time,” says City Manager Ron Foggin. “This survey will help city team members and Council identify priorities for the community and improve the quality of life.”

The City has been working with National Research Center, Inc. to develop the survey. The National Community Survey will allow Kingman to compare results and benchmark residents’ opinions against other communities across the nation, the City wrote in a news release.

“The survey will include questions about quality of life, important characteristics of community, services provided by the City of Kingman and priorities for the future,” the City continued.

To participate, visit https://www.cityofkingman.gov/, or go to https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5338455/NCS-Kingman-AZ-2019-NONSCI to be directed to the survey itself.

“This is a great community and the results will help to create a better Kingman,” Mayor Jen Miles said in the release. “I encourage everyone living here to take the survey and help us chart our community’s future.”

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Community health organizations release survey to see community needs
Kingman residents have until Monday to complete citizen survey
Poll asks community what restaurants, retailers it wants in Kingman
Residents rank public safety No. 1 city priority
Kingman Fire Department seeking public input

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News