Kingman seeks community’s participation in quality of life survey

KINGMAN – A quality of life survey is being conducted by the City of Kingman, and residents are encouraged to complete an online survey to go along with the 1,700 forms that were mailed to Kingmanites.

“We’re very excited to be conducting this survey, for only the second time,” says City Manager Ron Foggin. “This survey will help city team members and Council identify priorities for the community and improve the quality of life.”

The City has been working with National Research Center, Inc. to develop the survey. The National Community Survey will allow Kingman to compare results and benchmark residents’ opinions against other communities across the nation, the City wrote in a news release.

“The survey will include questions about quality of life, important characteristics of community, services provided by the City of Kingman and priorities for the future,” the City continued.

To participate, visit https://www.cityofkingman.gov/, or go to https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5338455/NCS-Kingman-AZ-2019-NONSCI to be directed to the survey itself.

“This is a great community and the results will help to create a better Kingman,” Mayor Jen Miles said in the release. “I encourage everyone living here to take the survey and help us chart our community’s future.”

Information provided by the City of Kingman