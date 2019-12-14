Lawmaker proposes preventing pelvic exams of unconscious women

PHOENIX – A state lawmaker wants to prevent doctors in Arizona from using unconscious women to help train interns in how to perform pelvic exams.

The proposal by Sen. Heather Carter, R-Cave Creek, would make it an act of unprofessional conduct for a doctor, nurse or physician to perform or supervise a pelvic examination on any anesthetized or unconscious patient without first getting the woman's "informed consent” to the procedure. That would subject any violators to loss of their ability to practice medicine.

SB 1027 does have an exception in cases where it is "medically necessary,” such as an unconscious woman who is believed to be a rape victim being brought into a hospital.

Carter isn't the only lawmaker seeking to address the issue. Rep. Nancy Barto, R-Phoenix, has introduced an identical measure in the House as HB 2051.

Holly Ward, spokeswoman for the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association said that's already the practice followed by facilities that are members of her organization. The Arizona Medical Association would not comment.

But Carter said none of that has reduced the number of women who have approached her and asked her to provide them some legal protections. And she said it's an issue of critical importance.

"A woman does not want to undergo a procedure that she hasn't consented to,” Carter said. "We want to make sure that we have protections in place for the women of Arizona so that this doesn't happen in Arizona.”

Barto shares that sentiment.

"I just think it's outrageous that consent is not specific to these pelvic exams on anesthetized women,” she said. "It just doesn't make any sense to me.”

This apparently is a national issue.

In a story earlier this year, ELLE magazine reported it surveyed 101 medical students from seven major American medical schools. The magazine said 92% reported performing a pelvic exam on an anesthetized women, with 61% of that group saying they did not have explicit patient consent.

And in an article published on VICE, writer Hannah Harris Green reports that it is legal in 42 states for doctors training staff to have them do pelvic exams on patients even if it has nothing to do with the medical treatment being sought – and even if the woman is not in a position to agree.

Pelvic exams involve a doctor inserting two gloved finger into a woman's vagina and putting the other hand on the pelvis. The purpose is to be able to feel the uterus and ovaries.

More to the point is doctors training students on a patient, who may be unconscious, how to perform the procedure.

Barto said she appreciates the importance of training physicians. But she said "informed consent” has to have a meaning.

"It's not implied consent if you go under (anesthetic) or at a teaching hospital that your whole body is up for grabs, literally,” she said.

Carter said she also understands that many hospitals are teaching facilities. And she said it is not unusual for a patient, admitted to a hospital, to be asked to sign a form agreeing to allow medical students to observe and be part of the medical team.

But she said there's a line that needs to be drawn.

Consider, Carter said, a women going into a hospital for routine surgery.

"You're going in for knee surgery and you're training the orthopedic surgeon resident on how to do a knee surgery,” she said.

"You've consented to that orthopedic surgeon being in the room while they're doing the knee surgery,” Carter continued. "You don't then want another resident coming in and doing a vaginal exam,” she said, particularly if it is for educational and not therapeutic purposes.

Her legislation, she said, would draw that line.

"You're protecting women from any type of vaginal exam that is against their consent,” Carter said.

Carter said no one has specifically told her she has been a victim. But the issue, Carter said, is clearly on the minds of many.

"This question has come up in a number of different settings which tells me that there are people talking about this issue that we should have protection in place for women in Arizona,” she said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a similar measure in October.

Research staffers in Connecticut reported earlier this year that they found laws in California, Hawaii, Iowa, Oregon and Virginia that expressly limit doctors and medical students from performing pelvic examination on anesthetized or unconscious patients for training purposes. But legislation to do that in Connecticut faltered, as it also did in New Hampshire.

Carter acknowledged that patients who are admitted into hospitals generally sign documents which give fairly broad consent for medical procedures to be performed. But she said that should not be used as a reason to permit what she believes is a particularly invasive procedure.

"When you go into a hospital for a procedure you want to make sure that you receive the care that you consent to,” Carter said. "In addition, if you are unconscious and need care that is medically necessary that you have access to that type of care.”

She said that, however, should not become an excuse for other unrelated procedures especially when the patient is in no position to refuse. "This law is carefully crafted to ensure that anything that is done to a woman while they are anesthetized is done with their consent and the protections that are in place protect the woman,” Carter said.