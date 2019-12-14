Miner Editorial | Continue the Renaissance in downtown Kingman

The revitalization of downtown Kingman took another big step this month, as the City Council approved a parklet and pedlet program for E. Beale Street between 2nd and 6th streets.

They are extensions of the curb into the street in front of dining and drinking establishments, giving proprietors room to erect outside seating and landscaping.

Pedlets are defined simply as sidewalk extensions; parklets are temporary decks installed over parking spaces at the same height as the sidewalk.

The names – parklets and pedlets – are kind of silly, but the concept is sound.

Make downtown Kingman a more pedestrian-friendly and lively place, where the indoors is integrated with the out.

“They create new and mini public plazas, mini parks that attract people, and they emphasize the pedestrian experience by making the streets beautiful and walkable,” Gary Kellogg, city Planning and Economic Development director, told the council.

It’s a tried and proven method of creating foot traffic and pleasant public spaces, one used to revive downtown shopping, dining and entertainment districts in many cities. No point in reinventing the wheel.

While the goal is to provide more space for businesses, it’s not a free pass to commandeer the sidewalks.

There’s a reasonable application fee of $250. The program will be reviewed annually. And city staff will work with applicants on their proposals, conducting site visits, inspecting the finished projects and providing necessary oversight.

And some sensible rules will apply, including:

– Parklets and pedlets must be designed as temporary and removable, and no portion of them can be attached to the street.

– They must be maintained so the structures are safe and in good condition.

– They cannot extend beyond the width of the business frontage or into the street more than 6 feet; no part can be more than 8 feet tall; parklets must have a 2-foot buffer on all sides, while corner parklets require a 5-foot buffer.

If there’s an Achilles heel to the plan, it could be the loss of parking spaces. The situation needs to be monitored, and parking alternatives should be identified if problems arise.

The council should also keep in mind that other business districts in Kingman are deserving of city projects and support.

But there doesn’t seem to be a downside to this new endeavor. The City Council and staff should be encouraged to continue to think creatively, and continue the Renaissance in downtown Kingman.