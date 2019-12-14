Mohave County Animal Shelter seeks community’s assistance
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Animal Shelter receives more than 300 cats and dogs each month, and the Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter hopes the community can assist with end of the year donations that will help provide proper care for those animals.
The more than 300 cats and dogs that enter the shelter each month arrive as strays, owner surrenders, and even from hoarding or abandoned situations.
“Your donation will be used to spay/neuter these animals, provide vaccines, food and shelter until we can find them their forever homes through adoption or transfer to no-kill shelters,” explained Lynn Kannianen, president of Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter.
Donations to Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter are 100% tax deductible, and can be sent to: Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter P.O. Box 1224, Kingman, Arizona 86402.
Kannianen also noted that along with the request for donations, the shelter always has animals available for adoption.
“Each animal that is adopted saves two,” she said. “The adopted animal and room in the shelter for an incoming animal.”
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Obituary
- Mohave 911
- Pistachio trees love it in Kingman, but protecting aquifer is a concern
- Finders-keepers trial: Amount of cash in suitcase to play key role
- MCSO: assorted drugs located during traffic stop
- Andy Devine Avenue ADA project starts Monday
- Golden Valley woman arrested after breath test reportedly returns at .168%
- 2019 Parade of Lights winners announced
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: