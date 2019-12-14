OFFERS
Mohave County Animal Shelter seeks community’s assistance

Mohave County Animal shelter is seeking donations. (Miner file photo)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: December 14, 2019 8:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Animal Shelter receives more than 300 cats and dogs each month, and the Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter hopes the community can assist with end of the year donations that will help provide proper care for those animals.

The more than 300 cats and dogs that enter the shelter each month arrive as strays, owner surrenders, and even from hoarding or abandoned situations.

“Your donation will be used to spay/neuter these animals, provide vaccines, food and shelter until we can find them their forever homes through adoption or transfer to no-kill shelters,” explained Lynn Kannianen, president of Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter.

Donations to Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter are 100% tax deductible, and can be sent to: Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter P.O. Box 1224, Kingman, Arizona 86402.

Kannianen also noted that along with the request for donations, the shelter always has animals available for adoption.

“Each animal that is adopted saves two,” she said. “The adopted animal and room in the shelter for an incoming animal.”

