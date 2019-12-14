OFFERS
Mohave County’s seniors benefit from Senior Angel Tree program

Heather Brassil of Senior Corps of Mohave County, right, talks to Senior Angel Tree program participants Valerie Clifford, left, and Patti Yarborough at the Powerhouse Visitor Center on Friday, Dec. 13. About 80 low-income seniors citizens from across Mohave County received Christmas gifts. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: December 14, 2019 8:40 p.m.

KINGMAN – It has been at least 12 years since the City of Kingman and Senior Corps of Mohave County first partnered to bring Senior Angel Tree, an annual Christmas assistance program, to local, low-income seniors.

“This year we have two ceremonies, about 40 people each,” said Heather Brassil, Senior Corps of Mohave County coordinator. “We changed the venue to the Powerhouse Visitor Center this year; we had only one big ceremony before.”

The tradition was started by City of Kingman employees who participated in collecting the gifts for the Senior Angel Tree. However, for the past two years the community was invited to get involved. “We have different community groups donating,” Brassil said. “But also individuals and lots of city employees.”

You have to be over age 55 both to volunteer at Senior Corps, and also to receive Christmas service, which needs to be referred by one of the partnering organizations, Brassil said. Typically, attendees are older individuals. “There are people coming from all over the county,” she added. “Some of them RSVP but a lot of them just show up.”

The work of the Senior Corps extends well beyond the holidays, with volunteers spreading cheer, lending a hand and socializing with seniors year-round.

For more information about the Senior Angel Tree, contact Heather Brassil at 928-715-2200 or heather.brassil@nau.edu.

