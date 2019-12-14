OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Dec. 15
Weather  47.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

New Mexico zoo cares for endangered Mexican gray wolves

An endangered Mexican gray wolf is shown in this 2010 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service photo. A zoo in Albuquerque has announced the birth of three of the endangered wolf pups at their facility in 2019. (US Fish and Wildlife Service photo by Jim Clark, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2Ego0cC)

An endangered Mexican gray wolf is shown in this 2010 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service photo. A zoo in Albuquerque has announced the birth of three of the endangered wolf pups at their facility in 2019. (US Fish and Wildlife Service photo by Jim Clark, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2Ego0cC)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: December 14, 2019 7:30 p.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Albuquerque’s zoo is celebrating the survival of one of three Mexican gray wolf pups born at the facility this year.

ABQ BioPark officials say the pup has grown over the last several months and is becoming more curious and confident.

The births of the pups in May marked the first time in nearly 15 years that the BioPark welcomed Mexican wolf pups. To date, the zoo has had 72 pups born, although not all have survived. About 30% of all Mexican wolf pups die within the first year.

The BioPark also temporarily holds and cares for injured wild wolves that need medical treatment or rehabilitation. Two wolves that arrived in November were from separate packs in Arizona and New Mexico and had both been caught in leg hold traps. Both are expected to return to their wild packs after a little more care and rehabilitation.

The rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America, Mexican wolves have struggled to gain ground since first being released in 1998 as part of an effort to return the animals to their historic range in the American Southwest. The challenges have included poaching, politics, legal challenges and even complications from a lack of genetic diversity.

The most recent survey showed there were at least 131 Mexican gray wolves in the wild in the southern mountain ranges of New Mexico and Arizona. There are an estimated 30 wolves in the wild in Mexico.

The population is still far from what biologists had initially envisioned by now, and animal protection groups have grown more concerned about trapping. Defenders of Wildlife estimates that there have been 13 wolves caught unintentionally in traps in the last four years, with three occurring in 2019.

Bryan Bird, the group's southwest program director, said Thursday with populations in New Mexico still recovering, the loss of any endangered wolf is unacceptable. He urged the New Mexico Game Commission to close areas within the wolf recovery area to commercial and recreational trapping.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Pup fostering gives genetic boost to wild Mexican wolves
Gray wolf arrives at New Mexico zoo for recovery program
2018 plan for Mexican wolves calls for fostering of pups
More Mexican gray wolves roaming southwestern U.S.
Record number of Mexican gray wolves found dead in 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News