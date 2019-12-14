OFFERS
Obituary | Delois Robert Jackson

Delois Robert Jackson

Delois Robert Jackson

Originally Published: December 14, 2019 7:39 p.m.

Delois Robert Jackson, 78, of Kingman, Arizona passed away on Dec. 1, 2019. He was born to Dayton and Roberta Jackson on May 7, 1941 in Dickinson, North Dakota.

Delois loved enjoying time with his family, fishing, barbecuing and traveling in his RV. He spent time watching his UFO documentaries and dreaming of winning the Powerball. Delois also proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his daughters Debra Ferris, Rachell Urbanc, Cynthia Guadarrama, Nichole Jackson, Alex Jackson and Amber Jackson; sister Sharon Van Putten; nephew Brian Blalock; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com

To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.

