Obituary | Elizabeth E. Rinaldis
“God needed another Angel, so he took our Mom.”
Elizabeth E. Rinaldis, 85, passed away on Dec. 7, 2019 peacefully at her home in Kingman, Arizona. She fought her short battle with Acute Leukemia with determination.
Elizabeth was born in Rochester, New York. She raised five children and in the 1970s moved to Lake Havasu City, Arizona, where she was considered one of pioneers of Havasu. She and her husband Larry opened the Versailles Restaurant and it operated with her as the chef for more than 28 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Larry; son Michael and daughter Trudy.
She is survived by her son Larry (Jida); daughter Wendy (Jim) and daughter Stacey (Kevin); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many friends.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the Hualapai Lodge Veranda, beginning at 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2019. Please come and share your favorite memories or pictures of her with us all.
Thank you to KRMC Hospice and all who loved her.
Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.
Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com
To send a fee card to the family visit www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.
