Pegasus is flying high: data storage facility in Golden Valley is expanding

From left, Jay Bloom of Pegasus Group Holdings, Pegasus president and CEO Dan Briggs and Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach. The county and Pegasus held a press conference Friday, Dec. 13 to announce a $5.2-billion second-phase expansion of the “The Hive." (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: December 14, 2019 8:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County officials and Pegasus Group Holdings announced a $5.2-billion second-phase expansion of “The Hive,” a $3 billion initiative and the largest renewable energy-operated data storage center in the world, located south of Kingman in Golden Valley.

The project will be developed on 770 acres near the original facility. The county and Pegasus held a press conference Friday, Dec. 13 to share the news and celebrate future economic gains.

“We created 27 jobs already and with the expansion, we might hire beyond 100 employees,” said Dan Briggs, president and CEO of Pegasus. “There are various types of jobs, like security and maintenance. Of course, certain jobs are harder to fill locally.”

A bigger “Hive” means more clients and Briggs said it will be more of the same industries: cryptocurrency miners, medical companies providing human genome mapping sequencing, and movie studies rendering 3D feature films. Pegasus also does disaster recovery and data-storage services.

“Thank you for expanding so quickly,” said Chairwoman Hildy Angius of District 2.

“Pegasus has put us on the map,” said Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach, whom Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 described as a “rock star” of the project.

Briggs said he is from California and knows how unfriendly local authorities can be to businesses.

“But in Mohave County, they are open minded,” Brick said. “For example, they knew we needed a road for this project and they worked with us to make it happen.”

Ursenbach said that thanks to Pegasus, the county has been able to attract interest from other possible businesses. She said the county will soon be able to officially announce new business partnerships.

