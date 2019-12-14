Rants and Raves | Dec. 15, 2019
Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a story mention the headline.
Spanish-speaking person: Why is a non-English speaking person with MS-13 tattooed on his head standing outside our courthouse?
GOP impeachment – The current Trump GOP of 95% old white men will keep Trump in office no matter the proof of wrong-doing. That leaves the 2020 election to decide if we remain a free democracy or become a Trump dictatorship.
Pat Buchanan column: Dems’ diversity is only in the back of the bus – At least the Dems know what diversity is, Buchanan.
Barking Dogs – I can’t understand how owners of barking dogs can’t hear them, and why they can’t do anything about them? Please be considerate of your neighbors and the community. Do something about your barking dogs. Please.
Dogs in county buildings – Thank you for putting your foot down on “Emotional Support Dogs.” They are a joke. Anyone can get a certificate complete with a photo, name and birth date. All you need is $40. I have an emotional support cupcake.
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Obituary
- Mohave 911
- Pistachio trees love it in Kingman, but protecting aquifer is a concern
- Finders-keepers trial: Amount of cash in suitcase to play key role
- MCSO: assorted drugs located during traffic stop
- Andy Devine Avenue ADA project starts Monday
- Golden Valley woman arrested after breath test reportedly returns at .168%
- 2019 Parade of Lights winners announced
- Search widens in Arizona creek for missing 6-year-old girl
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: