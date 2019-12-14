Rants and Raves | Dec. 15, 2019

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a story mention the headline.

Spanish-speaking person: Why is a non-English speaking person with MS-13 tattooed on his head standing outside our courthouse?

GOP impeachment – The current Trump GOP of 95% old white men will keep Trump in office no matter the proof of wrong-doing. That leaves the 2020 election to decide if we remain a free democracy or become a Trump dictatorship.

Pat Buchanan column: Dems’ diversity is only in the back of the bus – At least the Dems know what diversity is, Buchanan.

Barking Dogs – I can’t understand how owners of barking dogs can’t hear them, and why they can’t do anything about them? Please be considerate of your neighbors and the community. Do something about your barking dogs. Please.

Dogs in county buildings – Thank you for putting your foot down on “Emotional Support Dogs.” They are a joke. Anyone can get a certificate complete with a photo, name and birth date. All you need is $40. I have an emotional support cupcake.