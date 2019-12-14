Traffic cameras on council agenda wouldn’t be used for red-light enforcement

KINGMAN – The agenda for City Council’s 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 meeting in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St., may have an item titled “traffic signal detection equipment,” but those cameras would be used for detection only and not for red-light enforcement.

Council could approve the purchase and installation of the traffic detection cameras at the intersections of Sycamore and Stockton Hill Road, and Detroit Avenue and Stockton Hill Road. The cameras would provide enhanced protection and full traffic counts.

The cameras, which would cost roughly $93,000 from the Highway User Revenue Fund, could not be utilized for red-light enforcement.

New business on the agenda includes the idea for the façade improvement program designed to improve the appearance of street-facing exteriors of commercial structures in downtown Kingman.

According to the agenda, the program aims to stimulate revitalization and private sector capital investment by addressing deteriorating properties and encouraging improvements to increase economic vitality.

The façade improvement program would be managed by the Planning and Economic Development Department.

Council will also consider an agreement with Hazen and Sawyer for the completion of a water conservation plan. The plan would identify best practices for system operations and improvements, and recommend program initiatives to promote efficient water use, according to the agenda. Fiscal impact to the City would be about $64,000 from the Colorado River Fund.

About $71,000 could be used from the Highway User Revenue Fund for LED streetlight upgrades. If approved, it would be the second wave of upgrades and would bring the total number of replacements to more than 300.

The proposal is for the purchase of the fixtures. The City Streets Division would perform the installation.

A bid for a 0.34-acre lot at the Kingman Industrial Park is on the consent agenda. The lone qualified bidder was 1 Call Staffing.

The land sale would net $40,000 within five years for operations, maintenance and future improvements at the City of Kingman Airport.

Council will also consider a water service request that met with the unanimous approval of the Municipal Utilities Commission. The water service request would serve unsubdivided parcels off Jackson Street. Those properties cover about 6.75 acres, and would be utilized by Adams Construction for a veterans’ housing development.

Council will also vote on a resolution to approve an automatic aid agreement between Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District 1, the Golden Valley Fire District, the Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District and the City of Kingman Fire Department.

A number of appointments and reappointments to various City commissions are planned. Those include the Historic Preservation Commission the Clean City Commission, the Planning and Zoning Commission; the Parks, Aquatics, Recreation and Golf Commission; and the Transit Advisory Commission.

The meeting will be preceded by a work session at 5 p.m. An update on the economic development strategic master plan is scheduled. The presentation will involve discussion of 25 strategies for Kingman to mitigate challenges and take advantage of opportunities.

Information provided by the City of Kingman