Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Licenses & Permits | Dec. 15, 2019

The City of Kingman issued 13 building permits during the week ending Friday, Dec. 6. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: December 15, 2019 6 a.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 6:

– Heliot Alvarez: Kingman; new electrical panel.

– Buddy Evans: Golden Valley; 100 amp electrical.

– Joshua Wilson: Scenic; block wall.

– Henry Belvins: 4315 N. Lomita St., Kingman; awning demolition.

– North Side Electric: 965 E. Spencer Drive, Meadview; 100 amp electric service replacement.

– Amanda Chapple-Johnson: 2145 E. Thompson Ave., Kingman; gas line replacement.

– Campbell Electric: Lake Havasu City; 200 amp subpanel for detached garage and add electric.

– De Vault Electric: Kingman; new service pole only for existing 200 amp meter box.

– Christian Corona: Golden Valley; 200 amp electrical panel replacement.

– Ronald Snyder: 3935 E. Ryan Ave., Kingman; 100 amp panel replacement.

– Troy Weaver: Littlefield; electric to well.

– River Tavern: 8804 S. Highway 95, Mohave Valley; commercial roof repair.

– Kenneth Hadlock: Kingman; new meter box 200 amp.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 12:

– Off the Peel: 532 Beale St., Kingman; new commercial building; $206.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: 3345 N. Central St., Kingman; demolition; zero dollars.

– Mohave Shadez: 2164 Old Miners Road, Kingman; awnings; $258.

– Select Electric: 3740 N. Harvard, Kingman; electric; $183.

– Select Electric: 1113 Spring St., Kingman; electric; $84.

– Executive Development: 3317 Rutherford St., Kingman; new duplex; $4,305.

– Angle Homes: 2390 Steamboat Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,856.

– Angle Homes: 3287 Southern Vista Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $7,410.

– Angle Homes: 1330 Pronghorn Ave., Kingman; new SFR: $4,396.

– Angle Homes: 1129 Pronghorn Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,500.

– Angle Homes: 3355 Brenda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,367.

– Angle Homes: 5320 Roadrunner Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,144.

– Angle Homes: 5382 Eagle View Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,619.

– K Squared: 3654 N. Irving St. Kingman; new SFR; $4,055.

– Arizona Sings: 3320 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; sign attached to building; $160.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Dec. 13:

– Kingman Riot Mixed Martial Arts: 810 Eastern St., Ste. A, schools and sports instruction.

– Lakeside Heart and Vascular Center: 2139 Airway Ave., Ste. A, medical office.

– Baby Meets World: 701 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. P, health care.

– McCauley Construction: 206 W. First St., construction.

– Carlos Carreon: 4769 N. Casey Lane, landscaping and lawn care.

– Trinity Services Group: 501 S. Highway 66; food services.

– Shubena LLC: 750 Rawhide Drive.

– Sew Fine: 2370 E. Northern, Kirby Vacuum sales.

– Mohave Well Service: 13368 Mountain Goat Road, Kingman; utilities.

– Basic Merchandiser: 7707 W. Chino Drive, Golden Valley; retail trade.

– Samantha’s Janitorial Services: 2565 E. Hearne Ave., janitorial.

– CHG Plumbing: 551 Riviera Blvd., contractor.

