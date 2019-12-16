FTC warns of Social Security scam

The Social Security Administration (SSA) scam is the number one scam reported to the Federal Trade Commission right now, according to FTC Consumer Education Specialist Jim Kreidler.

“If a caller threatens you, or demands you pay them with a gift card or by wiring money, it’s a scam, even if the caller ID tells you otherwise,” Kreidler advised in a news release.

If you get a call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, the FTC advises that you hang up and remember:

– your Social Security number is not about to be suspended.

– the real Social Security Administration will never call to threaten your benefits.

– the real SSA will never tell you to wire money, send cash or put money on a gift card.

(Information provided by the Federal Trade Commission)