OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Dec. 16
Weather  43.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

FTC warns of Social Security scam

Originally Published: December 16, 2019 11:22 a.m.

The Social Security Administration (SSA) scam is the number one scam reported to the Federal Trade Commission right now, according to FTC Consumer Education Specialist Jim Kreidler.

“If a caller threatens you, or demands you pay them with a gift card or by wiring money, it’s a scam, even if the caller ID tells you otherwise,” Kreidler advised in a news release.

If you get a call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, the FTC advises that you hang up and remember:

– your Social Security number is not about to be suspended.

– the real Social Security Administration will never call to threaten your benefits.

– the real SSA will never tell you to wire money, send cash or put money on a gift card.

(Information provided by the Federal Trade Commission)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Scam alert: Social Security is not trying to take your benefits
Warning: Hear what Social Security card scammers sound like
FTC reopens and asks, 'What scams did we miss during shutdown'
FTC Scam warning
Fraud Alert: Your Social Security Number isn’t suspended. Ever.

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News