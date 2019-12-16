FTC warns of Social Security scam
The Social Security Administration (SSA) scam is the number one scam reported to the Federal Trade Commission right now, according to FTC Consumer Education Specialist Jim Kreidler.
“If a caller threatens you, or demands you pay them with a gift card or by wiring money, it’s a scam, even if the caller ID tells you otherwise,” Kreidler advised in a news release.
If you get a call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, the FTC advises that you hang up and remember:
– your Social Security number is not about to be suspended.
– the real Social Security Administration will never call to threaten your benefits.
– the real SSA will never tell you to wire money, send cash or put money on a gift card.
(Information provided by the Federal Trade Commission)
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Obituary
- Pistachio trees love it in Kingman, but protecting aquifer is a concern
- Mohave 911
- Finders-keepers trial: Amount of cash in suitcase to play key role
- MCSO: assorted drugs located during traffic stop
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- 2019 Parade of Lights winners announced
- Andy Devine Avenue ADA project starts Monday
- Obituary
- Let it pour: Kingman could see ‘abnormal’ amount of precipitation
- Areas above 4,000 feet could receive 5-22 inches of snow
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Be prepared: National Weather Service issues flash flood watch for Kingman
- Property owner says Kingman woman entered barn, ate or let spoil $100 worth of food
- Kingman receives record rainfall on Thanksgiving
- Mohave County draws a line in the sand
- Tearful ending? Kingman tissue maker to end operations in October
- ‘American Pickers’: Can Kingman make the list?
- Parade of Lights to be bigger and better than ever
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: